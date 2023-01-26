Aronimink Golf Pro Jeff Kiddie Wins Top PGA Honor

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA — The PGA Pro at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square has been named the 2023 PGA Golf Professional of the Year.

Jeff Kiddie was named the year’s Golf Professional of the year, according to the PGA. The 2023 PGA Golf Professional of the Year Award is the highest annual honor given to a PGA of America Professional, awarded for leadership, strong moral character and a substantial record of service to the Association and the game of golf.

A PGA Member for 23 years, Kiddie has spent the past 15 years at Aronimink following a seven-year stint at Applebrook Golf Club in Malvern, where he served as PGA General Manager and Head Golf Professional. Kiddie has also been the host PGA Professional during the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Aronimink, which will also host the 2026 PGA Championship.

He has held numerous positions including President, Vice President, Secretary, District Director, Director of Section Affairs and member of the PGA of America Rules Committee, among others. In 2019, he was elected the 43rd President of the Philadelphia PGA. He served a two-year stint, followed by his current Honorary President role.

A decorated PGA Professional, Kiddie has received numerous Awards and accolades, including being honored as the national 2011 PGA Merchandiser of the Year – Private Facilities. He has also received the Philadelphia PGA Section’s 2021 Bill Strausbaugh Award; Horton Smith Award (now the PGA Professional Development Award); 2011 Philadelphia Section Golf Professional of the Year; and is a two-time recipient of the Philadelphia PGA Section Merchandiser of the Year Award – Private Facilities (2007, ’10).

A Resident of West Chester, Kiddie views mentoring as his most important task as a PGA Golf Professional. He is committed to sharing his expertise, experiences and successes with the next generation of PGA Professionals, while driving career opportunities for his staff members and young, aspiring PGA Members. Since Kiddie became a PGA Head Professional in 2001, a total of 12 of his Assistant Professionals have advanced in their careers to become Head Professionals across the country. His passion for the Rules of Golf has led him to become an instructor for PGA and USGA Rules of Golf Workshops. Kiddie is a graduate of Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he competed on the golf team.

Kiddie and 12 other award winners will be announced at the 2023 PGA Show Thursday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. “It’s an incredible accomplishment to stand out as an honoree among nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals, as they are celebrated for furthering the business and game of golf,” said PGA President John Lindert. “Congratulations to our 13 National Award recipients for their inspirational Dedication to the game. The PGA of America is proud to shed a Spotlight on our Award winners and their amazing accomplishments, as they reflect the world-class expertise and Talent of our Association.” In addition, the recently announced 2022 PGA of America Professional Players of the Year presented by Rolex award recipients will be celebrated, including: Mens PGA Professional Player of the Year Michael Block of Mission Viejo, California; Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year Sandra Changkija of Kissimmee, Florida; and Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year Bob Sowards of Dublin, Ohio. 2023 PGA of America National Awards Recipients PGA Golf Professional of the Year Jeff Kiddie, PGA – Aronimink Golf Club – Newtown Square, Pa.

