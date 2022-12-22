Aron Palmarsson goes back home: After many years abroad







Share Tweet Share Share Email

Aron Palmarsson has decided to finish his international career and get back to Iceland where he belongs. Even he had a three-year contract until 2024 with Danish Aalborg Handbold, the 32-year-old Icelandic shooter has decided to call for a contract exit.

– Since the first day at the club, I have been incredibly happy to be part of Aalborg Handball exciting project, where I have always felt well treated by fans, coaches and

fellow players, says Aron Pálmarsson.

– In the ideal world I would still be here next season, but sometimes life takes one turning, so you have to reassess your situation. That is why I have chosen to return this summer back to Iceland after many years abroad. I am very grateful for the club’s understanding of my situation, and there should be no doubt that for the rest of the season I will do everything in my power to secure more titles for us – said Palmarsson who played 58 matches in red jersey and scored 187 goals.

Palmarrson will continue to play in some of the Icelandic teams and also has a role in the national team.

“ARON COULD MAKE MORE”

Although he was considered as one of the players who will put the handball world under his feet in 10’s, actually, Palmarsson didn’t make as it was expected. He was too young to have a bigger role in THW Kiel’s two EHF Champions League Crowns in 2010 and 2012. With him as a leader, “Zebras” didn’t win the most prestigious Trophy in European handball in the 2012-2015 period.

After he moved to Telekom Veszprem in 2015, it looked that it would be a new era of Hungarian team, but Icelander left unexpectedly only after two years as he and his family struggled to settle in Mid Europe.

His move to Barca was a step forward and certainly one of the biggest transfers in the history of the game. However, for four years Barca won only one title, in his last season 2020/2021. There is no doubt that Palmarsson was a classy player, but there is a sense that he could do more in club’s handball.

PHOTO: Aalborg Handbold