Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Found “Another Terminator” in the NBA and It’s Not LeBron James, Michael Jordan, or Shaquille O’Neal

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most famous personalities in the world. Be it his legendary stint as a bodybuilder or his iconic roles in movies ‘The Terminator’ and ‘Conan The Barbarian’, Schwarzenegger established himself as a celebrated personality. They even managed to find ‘another Terminator’ from the world of basketball.

However, fans were surprised to find out that it wasn’t Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, or even LeBron James. Instead, Schwarzenegger branded Los Angeles Clippers superstar, Kawhi Leonard as another Terminator. Leonard and Schwarzenegger share some similar qualities which was the reason for this massive moment.

In 2019, Schwarzenegger and his ‘The Terminator’ co-star Linda Hamilton teamed up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for an epic promo for the former’s upcoming movie, ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’. The advertisement is set in a gym as Schwarzenegger meets Leonard. Kawhi had signed with the Los Angeles Clippers that summer.

Schwarzenegger welcomes Leonard to LA and says, “It’s good to have another Terminator here“. Kawhi replies that he doesn’t know why people call him that. Schwarzenegger answers, “Because you have zero emotions, you feel no pain, you have no mercy. Trust me, it’s a compliment okay?”

As the duo steps out of the gym, they meet the Clippers’ other new acquisition that summer, Paul George. Seeing the two of them together, George jokes, “Whooo! Am I seeing double? Somebody call Sarah Connor“. This brings out Linda Hamilton, who played the main protagonist Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kawhi Leonard share some traits

After Leonard says that Schwarzenegger is the real Terminator, Hamilton points out Leonard’s iconic laugh akin to that of a Terminator. After a tense moment, Leonard mimics the Terminator’s famous catchphrase, “Hasta la vista, baby“. Immediately after that, Schwarzenegger mimics Leonard’s catchphrase which got famous that summer, “What it do, baby“.

The advertisement ends with everyone parting ways and simultaneously Kawhi’s eye turns red with his iconic laugh in the background. Leonard was the talk of the town that summer after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever championship. Leonard is known for his quiet, soft-spoken personality.

He doesn’t indulge in many off-court activities and efficiently focuses on his work. Hence, the comparisons to Schwarzenegger’s Terminator. Meanwhile, George joined Leonard in LA that same summer after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him.

While great things were expected of the new star duo, they haven’t been able to remain fit to mount a serious challenge. They are still one of the most dangerous teams in the league when healthy. Only time will tell how the new season pans out for the Clippers.