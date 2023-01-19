Arnold Palmer Cup names Assistant coaches for 2023 at Laurel Valley

The coaching staff for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup at Laurel Valley Golf Club are coming together.

Kortnie Maxoutopoulis Barrett and Matt Clark will serve as the United States Assistant coaches in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, and the International Assistant coaches will be Rhyll Brinsmead and Brennan Webb.

Barrett joined San Jose State in January 2021 as an Assistant coach. She was Instrumental in their success in 2021-22, as the Spartans won the 2022 Mountain West Championship and were the only school outside of the Power 5 to advance to the NCAA Championships, where they finished seventh in stroke play and advanced to match play for the first time in program history. The Pleasanton, California, native played at TCU for three seasons after one year at Rutgers. While at TCU, she competed in 24 events and earned three top-10 finishes, including third at the 2015 Big 12 Championship. Barrett was a 2011-12 Big East All-Academic honoree and had seven top-10 finishes at Rutgers, including three wins.

Clark won the 2022 Jan Strickland Outstanding Assistant Coach Award presented by TaylorMade in his sixth season in Chapel Hill and first as associate head coach. North Carolina won three tournaments, including its first two tournaments of the season, for the first time since 1996, and advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the second-straight season in 2021-22. After a playing career at South Florida (1993-94) and Alabama (1995-97), Clark began his coaching career as an Assistant for six seasons in Tuscaloosa, where he worked for Palmer Cup alumni and GCAA Hall of Famers Dick Spybey and Jay Seawell.

Brinsmead is the head Women’s Coach at Minnesota, where she started in January 2021. In her first two seasons, she led the Gophers to two top-five and eight top-10 finishes while four individuals picked up their own top-10 finishes. This fall, Minnesota captured second place at the Evie Odom Invitational after rallying in the third round with a record-breaking 17-under par performance in which all five players shot par or better for the first time in program history. The Melbourne, Australia, native, was also a PJ Boatright intern through the USGA with the Central Texas Junior Golf Association, launching the region’s LPGA-USGA Junior Girls Golf Club and leading the ‘Hook a Kid on Golf’ junior camp.

In four and a half seasons at Tennessee, Webb has led the Volunteers to seven tournament victories, including the 2022 SEC Match Play Championship, their first NCAA Championships berth in eight years in 2021, and three PING All-America honorees. A Bracebridge, Ontario, Canada, native, Webb played collegiately at East Tennessee State, winning three Southern Conference Championships and helping the Bucs finish third at the 1996 NCAA Championship. He then competed professionally in 11 different countries and as a fully-exempt member on the Web.com Tour.

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup head coaches were announced last month.

The Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men’s and women’s college golfers matching the United States against a team of international players. The US leads the Palmer Cup series, 13-12-1.