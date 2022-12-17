Arnold high school dedicating new soccer field

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) –

Arnold High School in Panama City Beach is finally getting a practice field for the girl’s soccer team. It’s been in the works for quite some time.

“Previously we’ve had to go off-site and pay to rent different fields so we were very excited that the district was able to pull funds together,” said Tensley Fish, a Booster club board member.

This soccer field will soon bear the name of a former player.

“We wanted to make it special so we are dedicating the field to Megan Pettis who’s a former soccer player who passed away and so in her memory and Honor of her we want to have this field dedication,” said Fish.

Pettis was very active at Arnold High school, even completing 900 community service hours.

“She was a workhorse she liked to put time and energy and effort into everything,” said Erik Cobb, Megan’s Step-Father.

Cobb said the soccer field was Megan’s second home and the whole family is ecstatic about the new field name.

“This is nice. That it is a permanent thing here permanent Legacy to kind of keep her memory alive,” said Cobb.

Booster club members said the new field is a big deal for current players.

“I remember my freshman year we would have to drive all the way to Pete Edwards to go and practice,” said Zoe Looker senior soccer player.

New and former players will break the field during the annual alumni game Saturday.

Booster members are asking for donations. Part of the money will go towards a Scholarship that was established in Megan’s name and part will go back to the booster club.

They will use that money to maintain the field.

“Spread a little bit of light and memory of Megan Pettis and feel her light and spirit in here you know as we play and just getting everyone together it’s just nice for everyone,” said Looker.

This way Megan’s memory can stay alive for years to come

“That’s what we’re trying to do is keep pushing this forward and send some people off to college with a little bit of money so they can fulfill their dreams,” said Cobb.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.