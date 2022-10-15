Arnold Barnes Discusses Iowa Football Offer

Arnold Barnes says Iowa has always been a dream school of his. Now the New Orleans running back has a chance to play for the Hawkeyes.

They extended a Scholarship offer to the Booker T. Washington High ball carrier Friday. The Class of 2023 members plan to visit them at the end of this month.

“I’ve always loved how they used their backs and how the environment was there, every time,” Barnes told HN of his affinity for the Hawkeyes. “I’ve watched their games. It’s a hell of an experience to have to have this opportunity.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button