Arnaut Danjuma reacts on Instagram to Tottenham debut goal after Everton transfer snub

It has been an eventful few days for Arnaut Danjuma after he snubbed a transfer to Everton in the 11th hour and then proceeded to score on his debut for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

If Spurs didn’t come knocking for his services, then right at this minute, he would be preparing to work alongside his new manager, Sean Dyche, who is expected to the Reigns at Goodison Park following the sacking of Frank Lampard.

Every sign during this past week suggested that Danjuma was going to sign for Everton on a six-month loan deal from La Liga side, Villarreal.

There were even suggestions that the player in question posed in the Everton shirt and did media duties, before the very late twist that saw those at Hotspur Way swoop in.

While Everton fans wonder what could have been, the 23-year-old is celebrating Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Championship side, Preston North End in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Danjuma posted on his Instagram ‘first of many’ after scoring from the bench on his debut, with Bournemouth Winger Jaidon Anthony posting in the comments section ‘inevitable’

TOTTENHAM’S GOALSCORING THREATS

Aside from Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura, who could be heading for the exit door this month, every single one of Tottenham’s forward line is a goal threat.

While Son Heung-min hasn’t been anywhere near his best this season, he proved against Preston with his brace, just what he can do with the ball at his feet.

Then there is Harry Kane, who needs one more goal to become Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer, and he can do it against Manchester City next week.

Additionally, Dejan Kulusevski is as efficient as anyone, Danjuma has just joined the party, whilst Richarlison needs a consistent run in the team to showcase his own threat.

