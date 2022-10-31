Armory Arts & Events Center launches new gallery, open mic nights – Park Rapids Enterprise

The Armory Arts & Events Center (AAEC) is welcoming regional artists, performers and patrons with two new events.

First, a gallery opening will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, Nov. 4.

Tiffany Besonen will be among the 10 artists meeting and greeting guests at the Armory’s gallery opening on Friday, Nov. 4. Shannon Geisen/Enterprise

“We just had it renovated last year,” said AAEC operations and events manager Julie Kjenaas, referring to the shared office space and gallery at 203 Park Ave. S., Park Rapids.

Featured artists are Bickey Bender, Tiffany Besonen, Clayton Johnson, Coral Johnson, Patty MacHalec, Karen Sharbo, Liz Shaw, Chuck Weygand, Lowell Wolff and Terri Young.

All have ties to Park Rapids, Kjenaas said.

“Our focus is going to be local artists, but artists from outside the area might be essential,” said Will Olson of future exhibits. Olson is the Americorps member tasked with conducting community-wide outreach to position the AAEC as a destination venue and to ensure its sustainability.

The public is invited to wander through the gallery, enjoying wine and canapes on Nov. 4.

“Meet artists and discover the new art gallery in Park Rapids,” Kjenaas said.

Artists looking to display their work should contact the AAEC. There is an artist’s agreement for consignments.

“We’re working pretty cooperatively with artists to try to make sure this is a space that serves our community,” Olson said.

“This is a work in progress,” Kjenaas added, “as are all the Armory projects. We’re growing and learning and exploring new opportunities.”

The Armory’s first open mic night, held Oct. 21, attracted 80 to 100 audience members.

“Last week was a big hit,” Kjenaas said.

Open mics will be held from 7 to 9 pm on the third Thursday of each month, excluding December. The next one is slated for Thursday, Nov. 17.

The AAEC Hosted its first-ever open mic on Oct. 21. Musicians and Singers shared their talents. Contributed / Armory Arts & Events Center

“We need performers,” Kjenaas said, for the 12 10-minute slots.

“Whatever sort of performance you want, just be mindful of the audience,” Olson said.

The AAEC is partnering with Salvage Depot to provide comfortable, intimate seating, along with Revel Brewing and Wine Not for liquid libations.

Singers, musicians, stand-up comedians, Dancers and Poets are invited to sign up for this casual, Bohemian-style event.

“Do you have any friends with hidden talents that don’t want to be hidden anymore?” Kjenaas asks.

For more information, call 218-237-3722 or visit parkrapidsarmory.org.