Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach names new CEO

John Suau wants to make the Armory Art Center a bigger part of the community. As its new CEO, he’ll get his chance.

Suau replaces Tom Pearson, who retired in October after six years, as leader of the 35-year-old arts education center in West Palm Beach. Suau said he was itching to get back to an office after working remotely since the start of the pandemic.

“My career has led me to a point where I’m ready to work live. Post-COVID, I welcomed the opportunity to work in a facility, not remotely,” he said.

Armory seeks new leader: Tom Pearson announces retirement.

With more than 20 years of experience in arts administration, Suau most recently worked as a Consultant for several technology companies working with libraries and Museums from his Florida-based company, Suau Diversified. During the pandemic, his company helped cultural organizations utilize technologies to improve visitor experiences ”in the post-COVID-19 reality.”

