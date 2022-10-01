Armando Bacot Uses NIL To Raise Money For Others

UNC Basketball center Armando Bacot is using the new Name Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity not only for himself but for others as well.

Armando Bacot had an Incredible 2021-2022 season. As the Anchor of a team that went to the National Championship, Bacot averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and shot 56.9% from the floor. On April 13, 2022, he made all Tar Heel fans happy by announcing he is returning for his junior season.

With a season like that and the recognition that the Tar Heels received, Bacot was a popular target for NIL deals. Bacot has signed deals with CapTech, Fanatics Authentic, Bad Boy Mores, and Town & Country Farms just to name a few.

Maybe the most important NIL deal for Bacot is with the Me Fine Foundation. From their website, Me Fine Foundation mission is “To provide hope through emotional support and financial assistance to families whose children are receiving care at our North Carolina partner hospitals.” Bacot is using his NIL opportunity, recognition, and popularity to help Me Fine even further.

“I am so excited to be partnering with Me Fine to bring awareness to the amazing work they do supporting families with kids dealing with serious medical situations. Using my platform to give back has always been incredibly important to me and I can’t wait to meet these kids and help raise funds for Me Fine’s crucial work.” -Armando Bacot

You can find out more about Me Fine and see all of the ways that Bacot is working directly with the foundation on their website. You can also donate directly through their website.

While the NIL landscape is still new and, at times, crazy, it is great to see an athlete utilize it for more than just his own purposes.

