Armando Bacot of UNC basketball part of cast

CHARLOTTE – UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot is no stranger to the spotlight.

Among the preseason favorites to win ACC Player of the Year for a team that has its sights set on winning a national championship, Bacot enters his senior season coming off a summer that saw him land a string of NIL opportunities.

Most notable among them was the chance to make his acting debut on Netflix’s “Outer Banks,” a popular teen adventure TV show that is set to release its third season in 2023.

“Doing stuff like this kind of prepared me,” Bacot said in front of a group of reporters Wednesday at ACC Tipoff men’s basketball media day.

“You’re getting in front of cameras and doing interviews with some level of seriousness, and getting into character. That’s definitely helped me.”

Bacot averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds in his junior season as the Tar Heels lost to Kansas in the national championship. In May, he posted a photo on his Instagram story with Actors Chase Stokes and Rudy Pankow – two leading characters in “Outer Banks” – during Filming in Charleston, South Carolina.

Josh Pate, one of the show’s creators and a UNC alum, invited Bacot to be a guest star. He will appear as a character fittingly named “Mando.”

“Shooting with Netflix, I thought that was kinda cool,” Bacot said.

But it didn’t come without challenges. Like the grind of a college basketball season, Bacot quickly learned about the “moving parts” that go into making a TV show.

“It’s a whole production team, then you got cast, hair and makeup – all of that stuff,” he said.

“It’s just crazy the amount of time you put in. Shooting a three-minute scene takes five or six hours, so it’s something different.”

Like his recent success on the court, Bacot feels people will be pleased with his production on the small screen.

“The directors were really cool and the cast. It made it a lot easier,” he said of the experience.

“I went in there nervous, because I didn’t really know if I knew how to act. Y’all will see me. I think I did a pretty good job.”

