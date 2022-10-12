Armando Bacot of UNC basketball part of cast

CHARLOTTE – UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot is no stranger to the spotlight.

Among the preseason favorites to win ACC Player of the Year for a team that has its sights set on winning a national championship, Bacot enters his senior season coming off a summer that saw him land a string of NIL opportunities.

Most notable among them was the chance to make his acting debut on Netflix’s “Outer Banks,” a popular teen adventure TV show that is set to release its third season in 2023.

“Doing stuff like this kind of prepared me,” Bacot said in front of a group of reporters Wednesday at ACC Tipoff men’s basketball media day.

“You’re getting in front of cameras and doing interviews with some level of seriousness, and getting into character. That’s definitely helped me.”

