Armando Bacot joins the elite UNC basketball company

With his dominant first half against James Madison, Armando Bacot became the third UNC basketball player ever to record 50 career double-doubles.

Prior to today’s contest, only two UNC basketball players have ever recorded 50 career double-doubles as a Tar Heel.

Now, it’s time to extend the list to three.

50 career double-doubles for @iget_buckets35 📈 He has also passed Brice Johnson & Antawn Jamison in rebounds, making him 6th all-time in UNC history. pic.twitter.com/Sq0mNxd8WZ — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 20, 2022

With his dominant first-half performance, UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot recorded his 50th career double-double. They joined Billy Cunningham and Antawn Jamison as the only Tar Heels to ever accomplish the feat.

Bacot took advantage of the Tar Heels’ size advantage, as he recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds over the first 20 minutes of play. The Dukes simply couldn’t slow him down, as he went to the free-throw line seven times in the first half.

After struggling a bit in first-half action over the team’s first three games, it’s great to see Bacot playing at the dominant level we know he’s capable of. He’s drawn a ton of attention from opponents, and rightly so, but in this half, he was able to assert his dominance and serve as a Matchup Nightmare for James Madison.

The Tar Heel double-double record is certainly in reach, as he’s now just 10 away from tying Cunningham’s record of 60. With one more double-double performance, Bacot will tie Jamison with 51, as he’ll look to make a strong push to be the school’s leader in this category. before the 2022-2023 season ends.

Along with his 50th career double-double, Bacot also passed Jamison and Brice Johnson for sixth all-time in rebounding in UNC basketball history.

Needless to say, it was a first half to remember for senior standout Armando Bacot.

