Armagh Midfielder Scores Bizarre Goal In Intermediate Barnburner

Belleek and Forkhill played out a thrilling draw in the opening round of the Armagh Intermediate Football Championship on Sunday.

After 60 minutes, the two sides were deadlocked at Forkhill 3-8 to Belleek’s 1-14. They then played 20 minutes of extra-time but again could not be separated as it finished 3-12 to 1-18.

Bizarre Stephen Sheridan goal in Armagh IFC

Unfortunate goal conceded by Belleek v Forkhill Watch LIVE https://t.co/oaku3SJSUm pic.twitter.com/yGdQTPlYs4 — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) September 4, 2022

One of Forkhill’s goals – which came 13 minutes into the Clash through Armagh inter-county midfielder Stephen Sheridan – was incredibly fortuitous.

Belleek led by a point to no score when an attempted shot off his right foot by Sheridan was blocked down by an

opposition defender.

The ball took a cruel bounce on the Athletic Grounds pitch and wrong-footed Belleek goalkeeper Rory Craven before hopping into the net.

Finn McCormack and Conor Donaghy scored the other goals for Forkhill while Mark McParland replied with one for Belleek. The game was streamed live on Armagh TV.

The Clash is a repeat of the 2020 Armagh junior final, which was won by Forkhill. The following year, Belleek won the junior title, taking the step up to intermediate level.

Tullysaran awaits the winners of the Forkhill and Belleek replay in the quarter-finals. In the other quarter-finals, Shane O’Neills play St Peters, Collegeland meet Culloville, and St Pauls Clash with Wolfetones.