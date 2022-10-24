Arlotti Nets Goal, Men’s Soccer Falls to New Hampshire, 4-1

Next Game: at Cornell University 10/1/2022 | 4:00 P.M ESPN+ October 01 (Sat) / 4:00 PM at Cornell University

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Sophomore Alessandro Arlotti scored a goal to bring the Crimson within one in the first half, but Harvard University men’s soccer fell to the University of New Hampshire, 4-1, on Tuesday night at Jordan Field.

Arlotti’s tally brought the Crimson (4-3-1) within 2-1 in the 29thth minute before the visiting Wildcats (5-3-0) scored goals in the 43rd and 57th minutes to take the decision. UNH also netted goals in the sixth and 15th minutes.

Harvard Highlights

Sophomore Alessandro Arlotti scored his second goal of the season and his 11th th career goal with his first-half strike. He has posted points in four of his last five matches. For the season, he has tallied eight points on two goals and four assists. For his career, Arlotti has registered 33 points on 11 goals and 11 assists in 24 games.

Senior Nico Garcia-Morillo tallied his third assist of the season on Arlotti's goal. For the year, Garcia-Morillo has totaled five points on one goal and his three assists.

Junior Willem Ebbinge recorded his fourth assist of the season, increasing his point total to 10 points on the season behind three goals and four assists. Ebbinge has notched points in six of the Crimson's eight games this season.

Senior goalkeeper Oskar Nilsson made a season-high six saves in net. He has compiled four or more saves in each of his last four outings.

Among the Crimson's field players, junior Nick White and sophomore Jan Riecke both played the full 90 minutes. Riecke has appeared in all 720 minutes on the season.

How It Happened

In the fourth minute, senior goalkeeper Oskar Nilsson faced a penalty kick, pressuring the Wildcats into a miss.

UNH opened the scoring in the sixth minute as Eli Goldman scored from close range at the 5:38 mark following a throw in.

The Wildcats moved ahead 2-0 in the 15th th minute as Bilal Kamal found the back of the net on the heels of another throw in at 14:12.

Sophomore Alessandro Arlotti cut the Crimson's deficit in half, 2-1, in the 29th minute. After junior Willem Ebbinge played in a free kick, senior Nico Garcia-Morillo sent a header back to Arlotti who drove a shot into the frame at 28:58.

cut the Crimson’s deficit in half, 2-1, in the 29th minute. After junior played in a free kick, senior sent a header back to Arlotti who drove a shot into the frame at 28:58. The visitors took a 3-1 edge into Halftime as Yannick Bright scored on a header at 42:22.

UNH closed the scoring in the 57th minute with Goldman scoring for the second time on a play following a throw in at 56:50.

minute with Goldman scoring for the second time on a play following a throw in at 56:50. Harvard dropped a decision at home for the first time this season, moving to 4-1-0 at Jordan Field.

The Crimson moved to 7-6-1 all-time vs. UNH.

Next Up

Harvard opens Ivy League play at Cornell on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 4:00 p.m. (ESPN+).