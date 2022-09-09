Arlington, John Jay football games postponed due to lack of refs

The shortage of referees, a statewide problem that has simmered for years, seemingly reached a boiling point Friday as two high school football games involving Dutchess County teams were postponed.

A lack of available officials forced the rescheduling of Friday night’s Suffern vs. Arlington game, which was moved to 6:30 pm Monday. John Jay-East Fishkill also announced its season opener Friday against Yonkers Brave would be switched to 7 pm Saturday for the same reason.

“I got a call (Thursday) from BOCES saying they wouldn’t have enough officials to cover our game,” John Jay Athletic director Maureen Myers said. “It’s difficult because we know they’re doing their best to work with the limited resources, but in some instances, it’s like trying to work magic.”

What’s worse, Myers said, is there are upcoming games on the Patriots’ schedule for which there aren’t officials assigned. This, she said, is a problem that isn’t soon to be fixed and likely will impact more schools.

“This is more visible because it’s involving two Class AA varsity teams, but there are times we don’t have officials for our junior varsity and middle school programs and games get turned into scrimmages,” Arlington Athletic director Michael Cring said. “It’s a problem all through the ranks, and it’s the whole state. We’re piecing things together as best we can, but people have to understand we’re on red alert with the shortage of officials these days.”

Local officials have warned for years about this possibility, some even calling it an eventuality, and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association highlighted the issue, having run ad campaigns for at least six years to recruit prospective referees. Area officiating boards have reached out to college athletic departments, hoping to draw the next generation of referees from a pool of young former athletes. But there hasn’t been enough of an influx of new officials to significantly slow the decline as the older ones retire.

Rankings: Arlington among the top 10 teams in Section 1, according to lohud poll

Super 11: Feliciotto, Cubberly among the Journal’s top returning players for 2022

As sports participation has grown over the last two decades, including the addition of hundreds more teams statewide, the number of officials working for the NYSPHSAA has steadily decreased. That trend indicated a looming predicament, which has now arrived.

“We’re hurting,” Simon Kaufman told the Journal in 2017. He was 86 years old at the time and still officiating. “A lot of us old folks are getting out, or will be soon, and we’re not getting enough young people in. If this continues, it’ll be a big problem.”

Football referees are paid $126 per game in Section 1. But several officials, and even parents and coaches, have pointed to the treatment of officials during games by spectators as a contributing factor in deterring potential candidates.

Eli Ceasarine, a freshman basketball Coach at John Jay-East Fishkill, tweeted on Friday that he sometimes sees the same referees working games now who officiated his games when he was a high school student, despite graduating in 1994.

“It’s crazy,” he wrote, “and a long time brewing.”

“There just aren’t enough people willing to be officials anymore and we have to deal with that,” John Jay football Coach Jim Cancellari said. “You always try to focus on the things within your control, but this is something we can’t control.”

Three of John Jay’s four upcoming home games are without assigned officials to this point, Cancellari said. A longtime slogan for his team has been, “Any time, anyone, anywhere,” and that could literally be put to the test this season.

The shortage is affecting all sports, Myers said, but it’s especially difficult for football games which typically require five on-field officials and a timer. With most games being played on Friday nights, the staff of officials is stretched thin.

Should the problem continue unabated, would a temporary solution be the possible Lightening of the Friday slate, having some games moved to other days each week?

A shift of more games from Friday to Saturday is possible, Cancellari said, but a regular weekday schedule likely isn’t feasible, given the likely scheduling conflicts with soccer and field hockey teams using the same fields.

“It’s not ideal,” Myers said. “And I don’t know if there is a clear solution for the short-term.”

Stephen Haynes: [email protected]; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4