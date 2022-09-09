Arlington, John Jay football games postponed due to lack of refs

The shortage of referees, a statewide problem that has simmered for years, seemingly reached a boiling point Friday as two high school football games involving Dutchess County teams were postponed.

A lack of available officials forced the rescheduling of Friday night’s Suffern vs. Arlington game, which was moved to 6:30 pm Monday. John Jay-East Fishkill also announced its season opener Friday against Yonkers Brave would be switched to 7 pm Saturday for the same reason.

“I got a call (Thursday) from BOCES saying they wouldn’t have enough officials to cover our game,” John Jay Athletic director Maureen Myers said. “It’s difficult because we know they’re doing their best to work with the limited resources, but in some instances, it’s like trying to work magic.”

What’s worse, Myers said, is there are upcoming games on the Patriots’ schedule for which there aren’t officials assigned. This, she said, is a problem that isn’t soon to be fixed and likely will impact more schools.

“This is more visible because it’s involving two Class AA varsity teams, but there are times we don’t have officials for our junior varsity and middle school programs and games get turned into scrimmages,” Arlington Athletic director Michael Cring said. “It’s a problem all through the ranks, and it’s the whole state. We’re piecing things together as best we can, but people have to understand we’re on red alert with the shortage of officials these days.”

