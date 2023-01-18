Arlington icon Montalto gets United Soccer Coaches Association award

Gary Montalto played soccer only for one year. One memorably forgettable year.

They knew little about it beyond the basics but figured the aerobic demands would keep him in shape for the basketball season.

He enjoyed that brief run with the junior varsity squad at Arlington High School, but admittedly was “horrible” at the sport, lacking the skills to perform.

So, years later at SUNY Cortland, when the completion of his physical education degree required participation in a sport, he was again honest with himself.

“I definitely didn’t have the talent to compete in college,” Montalto said.

But he did have a passion for athletics and a willingness to contribute in any capacity, which enabled him to earn the participation credit as a manager for the men’s soccer team. There, he spent four years learning under two coaches whom he admired, absorbing knowledge, and becoming familiar with the nuances.

They grew to love the rudimentary points of the game and its format, and soon enjoyed teaching it. From there, he said, “it snowballed.”

What followed was an avalanche of success, a Sterling coaching career adorned by Achievements and accolades, that eventually brought him to the United Soccer Coaches Association national convention last weekend.

Montalto, renowned locally as the architect of an Arlington soccer dynasty, was presented with the Robert Robinson Award, recognizing long-term service to interscholastic soccer.

“It’s an Incredible Honor and it’s humbling,” said Montalto, who was accompanied by his wife, Sue, and children Tricia and Dan to the Banquet in Philadelphia. “I was overwhelmed to think that, of all the candidates in the pool, it would be.”

Well, an impressive resume and nearly half a century of work in growing the sport was nothing to sneeze at.

Montalto coached the Arlington boys soccer team to three state championships and 17 Section 1 titles with a .867 winning percentage during his 31 seasons. Altogether, including his time spent with the Cape Henlopen High School team in Delaware, he amassed 585 wins.

He is a member of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame and was named the United Soccer Coaches National Coach of the Year in 2006. In addition, Montalto served on several state and coaches soccer boards for more than two decades, including a national ranking committee.

His longtime work with the USCA and his contributions to the sport at the youth and scholastic levels — which continue — put him in consideration for the award. He was informed in November that he won.

“I was a players’ coach,” Montalto said of his style, crafted in part by his minoring in Adolescent Psychology. “The players deserved a voice, and I didn’t want to run the show without getting their input and being respectful.”

He wasn’t good enough to continue athletics beyond high school, the 71-year-old said, but coaching allowed him to remain involved. And, more rewarding, he said, it allowed him to impact the lives of his pupils.

“Having so many former players reach out to me about different things in life, years later, is the most fulfilling thing,” said Montalto, who moved to Delaware in 2010. “That’s humbling.”

He returned to Dutchess County after graduating college in 1974 and got involved in the Town of LaGrange soccer league. Back then, youth soccer was in its infancy locally and only East Fishkill and the Town of Poughkeepsie had established club programs.

His first team, Sponsored by Miron Lumber, was a collection of about a dozen 8- to 12-year-old boys and girls, a dearth of depth forcing them onto the same roster.

“But we ended up winning our league that year,” Montalto said. “And one of those kids, Jim Garrant, ended up going on to play at Syracuse.”

Montalto was hired two years later as a phys ed teacher in the Arlington school district, then became a varsity coach in 1979. Garrant was among a group of players who developed through the youth program and eventually starred for the Admirals.

The youth teams grew and became a feeder system for the high school, which flourished. Arlington captured its first state championship in 1984 and has remained among the most prominent programs in the area.

Montalto was succeeded by Craig Sanborn, a former player of his, who went on to lead the Admirals to another Class AA state title in 2012.

“To see where soccer is now in Dutchess is amazing,” Montalto said. Rhinebeck won a state title in 2019 and Beacon and Our Lady of Lourdes reached their respective state Finals last November. The Arlington girls soccer team won a state crown in 2016 and is a perennial contender.

“Seeing that growth from 1974 to now,” he continued, “it’s incredible.”

