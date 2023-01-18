Arlington icon Montalto gets United Soccer Coaches Association award

Gary Montalto played soccer only for one year. One memorably forgettable year.

They knew little about it beyond the basics but figured the aerobic demands would keep him in shape for the basketball season.

He enjoyed that brief run with the junior varsity squad at Arlington High School, but admittedly was “horrible” at the sport, lacking the skills to perform.

Arlington icon Montalto gets United Soccer Coaches Association award

So, years later at SUNY Cortland, when the completion of his physical education degree required participation in a sport, he was again honest with himself.

“I definitely didn’t have the talent to compete in college,” Montalto said.

But he did have a passion for athletics and a willingness to contribute in any capacity, which enabled him to earn the participation credit as a manager for the men’s soccer team. There, he spent four years learning under two coaches whom he admired, absorbing knowledge, and becoming familiar with the nuances.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button