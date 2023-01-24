Arlington Eats: First Ever Arlington Golf Chef Showcase

In this Episode of Arlington Eats, host Cynthia Lemus, visits Ventana Grille and Home Plate located inside the clubhouses of Tierra Verde Golf Club and Texas Rangers Golf Club. Arlington Parks and Recreation invites Residents and visitors to join the three chefs at Arlington Golf as they showcase their talents in crafting some unique brunch fare.

“The Ventana Grille at Tierra Verde Golf Club is more like a Pub style menu, at Home Plate is more a downhome American style meal” said Phoebe Williams, Catering Manager at Arlington Golf.

Restaurant Manager and Chef Brandon green recently won the competition for Arlington’s Favorite Taco.

“We competed in a Citywide contest and that was a plate of Shrimps and grit”

The Vermillion Taco is no longer on his menu, but Chef Green has other dishes that will make you hungry and guess what? you will be able to try them all during the Chef’s Showcase.

“Saturday 28th we will host our first annual Chef’s Showcase at Texas Rangers Golf Club” said Phoebe Williams. “They will be specializing and doing tasting portion of their favorite Brunch meals, we are really exciting to see how creative and innovative they’ve been with some of the ingredients we have given them they have to use.”

Arlington Golf Chef Showcase is on Saturday, January 28th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm There is a $12 dollar admission fee per person that includes access to the event and nine chef crafted brunch tastings. There will be a full cash bar available. To make a reservation please call (817) 575-8299 by Monday, Jan. 23rd Home Plate is located inside the clubhouse of Texas Rangers Golf Club located at 701 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX 76011.

Arlington Eats, MyArlingtonTV

