Arkansas vs. Texas A&M odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 31 predictions from proven model

The Arkansas Razorbacks will try to bounce back from their loss to then-No. 17 Baylor when they face the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday night. Arkansas had won consecutive games over Ole Miss and LSU before losing to the Bears. Texas A&M has won nine of its last 10 games, beating Vanderbilt by six points on Saturday to stay in second place in the SEC standings.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET. The Razorbacks are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Texas A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136.5.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M spread: Arkansas -3.5

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M over/under: 136 points

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M money line: Arkansas -170, Texas A&M +143

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas is coming off a narrow loss to Baylor, but it has won back-to-back conference games by double digits, cruising past Ole Miss and LSU in its previous two outings. The Razorbacks held the Rebels and Tigers under 60 points before giving up just 67 points against Baylor. Junior guard Ricky Council IV led Arkansas with 25 points on 10 of 17 shooting against the Bears, while junior guard Davonte Davis added 16 points and four assists.

Council has been the team’s best player this season, averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Freshman guard Anthony Black (12.5) and Davis (10.5) are both averaging double figures as well. Arkansas has been nearly Untouchable at Bud Walton Arena, winning 19 of its last 20 home games, so this will be a tough atmosphere for Texas A&M to contend with.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M has been one of the hottest teams in the SEC since the end of December, winning nine of its last 10 games coming into this matchup. The Aggies’ lone conference loss came on the road at Kentucky, but they bounced back with a pair of wins over then-No. 15 Auburn and Vanderbilt. They held the Commodores scoreless for the final 2:59 of the game on Saturday, scoring five crucial points to pick up the win.

Henry Coleman III led Texas A&M with 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting to go along with six rebounds, while Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV each scored 14 points. All three of them are scoring at least 10 points per game this season, and junior forward Julius Marble is adding 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds. The Aggies have covered the spread in seven straight games against Arkansas, which has only covered twice in its last nine conference games.

How to make Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Picks

