Arkansas vs. Ole Miss prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 best bets by proven model

Struggling SEC squads meet up in one of the earliest tips on the Saturday college basketball schedule when the Ole Miss Rebels (9-9) travel to take on the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-6). The Razorbacks are talented but have found little success in conference play. They’ve dropped five of six in SEC play already. Ole Miss also has a 1-5 mark in SEC play but does have some momentum after knocking off South Carolina 70-58 on the road last time out.

Tipoff is set for noon ET in Fayetteville, Ark. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Razorbacks at -9.5 in the latest Arkansas vs. Ole Miss odds. The over/under for total points is set at 138.5. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Ole Miss and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss spread: Arkansas -9.5

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss over/under: 138.5 points

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss money line: Arkansas -455, Ole Miss +345

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Why Arkansas can cover

The Razorbacks opened the season as a top-10 team and rolled to an 11-1 mark in non-conference play, including wins over San Diego State and Oklahoma. They split their first two games in SEC play before dropping the next four. Two were against top competition, however, as they lost to ranked Alabama and Auburn squads.

Ricky Council IV is one of the SEC’s most dynamic scorers and he’s averaging 18 points per game. With other top players Nick Smith Jr. (knee) and Trevon Brazile (knee) out, the Razorbacks are looking for more help on both ends from players such as Anthony Black and Davonte Davis in order to get back in the win column.

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels are at a Talent disadvantage but they have a good chance to keep this one at least within single digits. They’ve only lost by 10 or more points twice this season and they’re coming off a double-digit win of their own against South Carolina. Guard Matthew Murrell is a top-tier scoring option, averaging 15.6 points per game. Forward Jaemyn Brakefield averages 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and shoots 51.8% from the floor.

Arkansas has been significantly overvalued by oddsmakers recently, failing to cover in their last six games.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 139 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Ole Miss? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has seen profitable Returns on its college basketball Picks this season, and find out.