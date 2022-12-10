Arkansas vs. Oklahoma odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 10 predictions from proven model

The Oklahoma Sooners will play their first game against a ranked opponent when they face the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma lost to Villanova in a close game last Saturday, but it bounced back with a win over UMKC on Tuesday. Arkansas is riding a four-game winning streak following its 65-58 win over UNC Greensboro.

Tip-off is set for 1 pm ET. The Razorbacks are favored by 4 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 134.5. Before Entering any Arkansas vs. Oklahoma picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Oklahoma vs. Arkansas:

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas spread: Arkansas -4

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas over/under: 134.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas money line: Oklahoma +155, Arkansas -180

Why Oklahoma can cover

Arkansas is going to be shorthanded in this game, as forward Trevon Brazile Tore his ACL on Wednesday after scoring a career-high 23 points last Saturday. Brazile was averaging 11.8 points per game along with leading the team in rebounding and blocked shots, so his absence is certainly going to be felt on Saturday. He had two double-doubles and topped the 20-point mark on three occasions while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half of the team’s win over UMKC earlier this week. The Sooners dominated the second half, outscoring the Roos 48-26. Sherfield has scored in double figures in every game so far this season, helping the Sooners cover the spread in four of their last five games.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas is one of the Deepest teams in college basketball, so it is built to overcome Brazile’s absence. The Razorbacks have three other players scoring in double figures, along with four more averaging at least 5.2 points per game. Junior guard Ricky Council IV is scoring a team-high 18.4 points per game, reaching the 20-point mark on three occasions.

Star freshman Nick Smith Jr. missed almost the entire month of November, but he scored 16 points against San Jose State before adding 22 points against UNC Greensboro earlier this week. Freshman guard Anthony Black is also averaging double digits, scoring 13.1 points, grabbing 5.4 rebounds and dishing out 3.6 assists. The Razorbacks have more talent than Oklahoma and are available at a cheaper price following Brazile’s injury.

