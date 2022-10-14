Arkansas vs. BYU odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, Week 7 predictions from proven model

The Arkansas Razorbacks will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they go on the road to face the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon. Arkansas won its first three games of the season, but it has suffered three straight losses since then. Meanwhile, BYU is hoping to bounce back as well after losing to Notre Dame last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET. The Razorbacks are favored by one point in the latest BYU vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 67.

BYU vs. Arkansas spread: BYU +1

BYU vs. Arkansas over/under: 67 points

Featured Game | BYU Cougars vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Why BYU can cover

BYU has been a completely different team at home this season, as both of its losses have been on the road. The Cougars took down then-No. 9 Baylor at home in double overtime in Week 2, and they have taken care of business against Wyoming and Utah State in their other two home games. Arkansas is having to travel across the country after losing three straight conference games to Texas A&M, Alabama and Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks looked terrible against the Bulldogs last week, getting blown out in a 40-17 final. Quarterback KJ Jefferson missed that game with a head injury and is expected to be available this week, but he is not going to practice every day leading up to Saturday’s game. BYU is one of the toughest places to travel to in college football, and Arkansas is 2-17 in its last 19 road games.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas is actually getting any easier opponent this week after facing three straight ranked SEC teams. The Razorbacks might be on a three-game skid, but they only lost to Texas A&M by two points, and they trailed Alabama by just five points heading into the fourth quarter. They also picked up a win over then-No. 23 Cincinnati in their season opener, so they are still a solid team.

The Razorbacks should get Jefferson back on Saturday, which will be a huge boost to their offense. He has thrown for 1,096 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception this season, while also rushing for 312 yards and four scores. BYU has been terrible when it has faced SEC teams in recent years, covering the spread once in nine tries.

