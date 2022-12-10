Arkansas State Air Force prediction, odds

The Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Air Force Falcons. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arkansas State Air Force Prediction and pick.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have had a bumpy ride so far this season. They’re 5-4 in nine games, and they haven’t been playing high-end opponents. Teams in Arkansas State’s position will often try to play “paycheck games” against big-name schools, but ASU has played only one such game out of nine, a loss to LSU. The Red Wolves have absorbed losses to three opponents from other small conferences: UC Davis, Prairie View A&M, and Central Arkansas. That’s not what this team had in mind for the first month of its season. Arkansas State has three wins against non-Division I opponents, which represents a majority of the team’s wins. Tennessee-Martin and Mississippi Valley State are the only DI opponents Arkansas State has managed to beat. Head Coach Mike Balado has a lot of work to do with his team

The Air Force Falcons aren’t a whole lot better than Arkansas State, but they are better. They’re 6-4, and their losses aren’t as bad as ASU’s defeats. Air Force has lost to Bowling Green and Texas A&M-Commerce. Those are the worst losses on the schedule. However, the Falcons’ other losses have been to a rapidly improving Portland team and to Big Sky contender Portland State. Air Force has a few decent wins, most notably Montana and Delaware. The Falcons have not played any non-Division I opponents this season, which means all six of their wins have come in DI competition, putting them well ahead of Arkansas State on that score.

Air Force has been playing good defense over the past few weeks. It has won five of its last six games, and in all five of the wins, the Falcons held their opponent under 60 points. In the one loss, Air Force allowed 68. This team is not allowing opponents to Bust Loose on offense. Air Force’s own offense has a lot of room for improvement and needs to find ways to evolve as the season continues.

Here are the Arkansas State-Air Forcecollege basketball oddscourtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas State-Air Force Odds

Arkansas State Red Wolves: +5.5 (-104)

Air Force Falcons: -5.5 (-118)

Over: 120.5 (-110)

Under: 120.5 (-110)

Why Arkansas State Could Cover the Spread

Air Force has been a bottom-feeding team in the Mountain West Conference for the last several seasons. As much as Arkansas State has been struggling, Air Force is a vulnerable and beatable opponent. Arkansas State also knows that Clune Arena — where the Air Force plays its basketball games in Colorado Springs — is one of the least intimidating road venues in the country for visiting teams. Arkansas State is an inconsistent team, but it is a competitive team. It has a very decent chance of staying in the hunt for all 40 minutes and ultimately covering the spread.

Why Air Force Could Cover the Spread

Arkansas State has just two wins against Division I teams this season, and one of them is against Mississippi Valley State, a team Air Force has also defeated. Air Force has played better, tougher competition this season. The Falcons should expect to win comfortably.

Final Arkansas State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

Air Force is by no means an elite team, but it is a better team than Arkansas State and has played better opponents. The Falcons should be able to cover and build confidence heading into the middle of December.

Final Arkansas State-Air Force Prediction & Pick: Air Force -5.5