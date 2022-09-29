Arkansas soccer to host struggling Texas A&M Squad

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas soccer program will be looking to extend Texas A&M’s historically poor start to conference play during their meeting Thursday night at Razorback Field.

For the first time, the Aggies (5-4-2, 0-3 SEC) have lost their first three SEC matches. They will have their work cut out against Arkansas, which has won four straight in the series.

Despite the streaks, Arkansas Coach Colby Hale does not want his team overlooking the visitors.

“They have had some bad luck,” Hale said. “They’ve got one of the most talented rosters we’ve played. We know with the rivalry, their talent, and their coaching that this is going to be a battle.”

Texas A&M Coach G Guerrieri admitted the hostile environment of Razorback Field is not a favorable place for opponents to play, much less snap a losing streak. The Razorbacks have won 3-2 and 2-1 in the Aggies’ past two trips to Fayetteville.

“Going into Fayetteville on Thursdays is never easy,” Guerrieri said. “Getting over these humps is important. A lot of what we deal with is psychological. Arkansas is not going to give us any time to think about it, which is probably good because we’ve got to just get out there and play hard.”

The Razorbacks (7-2-1, 2-1 SEC) dropped their SEC opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 16 before responding with consecutive 1-0 victories over Auburn at home and at then-No. 8 South Carolina. Hale faulted himself for not preparing the team well enough prior to its loss.

“If I could go back and do it again, I would have shown some video and talked more about it,” Hale said. “We prepared for some stuff but I think the intensity of an SEC game snuck up on us. That is on me and I think we’ve figured some stuff out.”

Arkansas climbed up to No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches poll after last week’s victories. The South Carolina win moved the Razorbacks to No. 5 in the NCAA RPI.

Junior forward Ava Tankersley played a crucial role in both scores last week. She registered a goal and an assist on her way to being named the SEC Offensive player of the week. She leads the Razorbacks with 8 assists in 10 games and is second in the Nation in assists per game.

“In the spring, she committed herself in the room and got super fit,” Hale said of Tankersley, “She worked on some things she wanted to get better at and it’s now paying off.”

Hale emphasized the importance of his younger players becoming more comfortable with the squad’s system and terminology as the season progresses. Last year, Arkansas’ reliance on veteran players such as Parker Goins and Kayla McKeon was a luxury that the current squad does not have, he said.

“I feel like anybody on this (Zoom) call could have won the SEC with last year’s team,” Hale said. “There were so many older players. Now we have to arrange our game plans slightly differently because it’s the first time that some of the Younger players have heard this information.”

The team’s depth and inexperience are being tested by several injuries. Hale confirmed sophomore midfielder Van Fitch is out for the season. He is unsure about a return for senior All-SEC defender Bryana Hunter, who hasn’t played since being injured in the season opener at Saint Louis.

The Razorbacks and Aggies will kick off at 6 pm and the game will be televised on ESPNU. It was originally scheduled for SEC Network but was bumped after a South Carolina football game was rescheduled for Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

“We’re getting a talented, desperate team,” Hale said of Texas A&M. “They have to win this game, so everything is going to be on the table. We know it’s going to take our Absolute best effort to get any kind of result out of this.”

Well. 12 Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

WHEN Thursday, 6 p.m

WHERE Razorback Field in Fayetteville

TV ESPNU

RECORDS Arkansas 7-2-1, 2-1 SEC; Texas A&M 5-4-2, 0-3 SEC

NOTABLE Arkansas has won four consecutive games against Texas A&M since snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Aggies in 2018….Arkansas’ Ava Tankersley is tied for the national lead with 0.89 points per game….The Razorbacks have won 16 consecutive home games and have a 52-9-2 record at home since 2016.