Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon transfers to Texas football team

For Jalen Catalon, Austin is on the other end of the transfer portal.

Catalon announced on Monday that he will transfer to Texas. A 5-10, 201-pound safety, Catalon spent the past four seasons at Arkansas.

During the 2020 season at Arkansas, Catalon was an all-SEC honoree. His 2021 and 2022 seasons, however, were cut short by shoulder injuries. In total, Catalon accumulated 159 tackles and five interceptions over 21 games with the Razorbacks.

At Texas, Catalon joins a secondary that is not bereft of talent at the safety position. Jerrin Thompson was a full-time starter last season and both Michael Taaffe and Kitan Crawford earned playing time. Austin Jordan, BJ Allen and Larry Turner-Gooden were all four-star recruits in the Class of 2022. But Anthony Cook, who started 12 times this past fall, has exhausted his eligibility.

