Arkansas Razorbacks Transfer Jalen Catalon To Visit Austin: 2022 Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker

After an 8-4 record with plenty of ups and downs, the Texas Longhorns regular season is now over.

As such, it was inevitable that plenty of players were going to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal.

And starting on Monday, that turnover has begun, with multiple Longhorns entering their names into the portal.

DEC 31 UPDATE

Former star Arkansas Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month after four years in Fayetteville, is set to make a visit to Austin, per reports.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button