Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M prediction, odds: 2023 CBB picks, Jan. 9 best bets from proven model

The Prairie View A&M Panthers will look to win their 10th consecutive game over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions when they meet in Southwestern Athletic Conference action on Monday night. The Panthers (6-10, 2-1 SWAC), who have won two of three, have won just two of 10 road games this season. The Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2), who have lost four of six, are 5-0 on their home court. Arkansas-Pine Bluff hasn’t beaten Prairie View A&M since a 72-66 win on Jan. 20, 2018.

Tipoff from HO Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Ark., is set for 6:30 pm ET. Prairie View A&M has won 15 of the last 23 meetings. The Panthers are 3-point favorites in the latest Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 139.5. Before making any Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 30-16 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $800 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff:

Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff spread: Prairie View A&M -3

Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff over/under: 139.5 points

Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff money line: Prairie View A&M -140, Arkansas-Pine Bluff +120

PVAM: The Panthers are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games overall

ARPB: The Golden Lions are 5-7 ATS in their last 12 games overall

Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Why Prairie View A&M can cover

Sixth-year senior guard Will Douglas leads the Panthers. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last six games, including a 25-point, seven-rebound performance against Southern in a 66-62 loss on Wednesday. It was his fourth game with 20 points or more. For the season, Douglas averages 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals in 28.2 minutes of action per game.

Also helping fuel the offense is fifth-year senior guard Jeremiah Gambrell. He is coming off a season-high 22-point, eight-rebound effort on Saturday in the 67-60 win over Mississippi Valley State. He has reached double-digit scoring in four of the past five games and in 12 of 16. He averages 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Why Arkansas-Pine Bluff can cover

The Golden Lions have been powered by senior guard Shaun Doss Jr., who played at SIU Edwardsville a year ago. He played his first three seasons at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, before transferring back. Doss registered his second double-double of the season on Saturday in the 70-66 win over Texas Southern with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He also scored 15 points and grabbed 12 boards in a 59-41 win over Arkansas Baptist on Dec. 3. Doss averages 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Sophomore guard Kylen Milton scored a season-high 20 points on Saturday. He has reached double-digit scoring in 10 games and has one double-double, a 17-point, 10-assist performance in a 104-50 win over Ecclesia College on Dec. 17. He has scored in double figures in each of his last six games and in 10 games this year. Milton is averaging 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

How to make Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 136 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60% of simulations. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Prairie View A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff? And which side of the spread cashes in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 30-16 on its top-rated college basketball Picks this season, and find out.