Arkansas No. 6 in 247Sports’ preseason countdown

Arkansas was one of the offseason’s biggest winners, but Eric Musselman is not just interested in dominating the preseason headlines. They want championships. Musselman has retooled his roster in a major way with 11 new players. Arkansas dominated in the transfer portal. It dominated the high school recruiting ranks. Will it dominate on the court? Arkansas earned the No. 6 spot in 247Sports’ Top 25 preseason countdown.

Early-season blues are no stranger to Musselman. In each of the last two seasons, Arkansas struggled in late December/early January. With so many new faces (and a ton of youth), Arkansas could have some bumps in the road early. Texas handed Arkansas a 90-60 loss in Saturday’s Charity exhibition, but don’t be fooled. The Muss Bus is still very much locked and loaded for the 2022-23 campaign.

“With rankings, there does come some responsibility, and you have to understand when you play an opponent, your name is probably circled,” Musselman said at SEC Media Days. “So as a team, we’re probably circled on a lot of schedules, and then individually we probably have some players that will be circled when people look at our roster. So you’ve got to understand the responsibility that comes with that by being overly mentally prepared, by being physically prepared… There’s added pressure.”

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s a deep dive into this year’s Arkansas team: