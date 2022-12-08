Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts out of will, Bartley says; Rockefeller step-daughter planned to leave $500,000

Anne Bartley of San Francisco said she has cut the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts out of her will.

Bartley, the step-daughter of former Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller, said she had planned to leave $500,000 to the museum.

But that is no longer the case.

Bartley said she had a 1998 agreement with former museum director Townsend Wolfe to name a permanent collection gallery in the museum for her mother, Jeannette Edris Rockefeller.

“As part of this agreement, I would designate half a million dollars in my will for the much deserved and appropriate recognition of her founding role as well as personal and financial commitment to the creation of the Arkansas Arts Center in its early struggles,” said Bartley, using the museum’s previous name.

In 1959, in cooperation with the museum’s Fine Arts Club, the Little Rock Junior League and the city of Little Rock, the Rockefellers agreed to help launch a statewide capital campaign to enlarge the museum significantly and expand its programs, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas .

A gallery in the museum was named for Jeannette Rockefeller. But the museum is moving into a renovated and expanded building, which is scheduled to open in April.

Bartley said she received a letter on March 3, 2021, from current museum director Victoria Ramirez saying a plaque in the new museum would honor patrons who had named spaces in the former museum.

“We plan to Honor your mother’s previously named space with the following listing on this special plaque: Jeannette Edris Rockefeller,” according to the letter from Ramirez.

“Her name on a plaque of patrons is not the same as the Jeannette Edris Rockefeller Permanent Collection Gallery,” said Bartley. “I was appalled and waited one year and five months for an official communication correcting this wrong.”

On Sept. 13, Bartley wrote to Warren Stephens, chair of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Foundation, to state how the letter from Ramirez “negated” her written agreement with Wolfe.

On Friday, Harriet and Warren Stephens, co-chairs of the museum’s capital campaign, said they didn’t know about Bartley’s agreement with Wolfe. But for years, they said, there have been plans to have a gallery named for Jeannette Edris Rockefeller in the new museum.

Bartley said someone forwarded her a letter that was sent on Dec. 2 to museum supporters indicating there would be a gallery named for her mother, and others, in the new museum.

“I was glad to learn that Warren and Harriet Stephens, in their Dec. 2 letter to AMFA supporters, that they are now very specific how they will Honor my mother with an individually named gallery,” said Bartley.

“Having gone through this experience, I am seriously questioning if the current members of the Foundation Board and the Museum Board can improve on their lack of performing to the best museum practices of governance, management, internal communication and transparency,” she said. “Until I see evidence of such change, perhaps, at that future time, I may reconsider.

“This experience has shown me how inept they are,” she said.