The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, which is closing in on its capital campaign’s $155 million goal for the new building to open April 22, 2023, has lost a half-million-dollar donation from a member of the Rockefeller family.

Anne Bartley, daughter of Jeannette Edris Rockefeller and stepdaughter of Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller, who moved to Arkansas as a child to live with the family, advised AMFA of her decision in a Sept. 13 letters. She decided to Forgo the pledge, a bequest from her will, after learning that there will no longer be a gallery named for her mother in the new facility.

In 1998, Bartley made a gift of $500,000 to a $22 million capital campaign to add a wing to the Arkansas Arts Center. (The Arts Center opened its doors to its expanded facility in February 2000.) In a letter to then-Director Townsend Wolfe, Bartley also pledged to Donate $500,000 from her estate to the Arts Center’s Jeannette Edris Rockefeller Permanent Collection Gallery. That gallery, one of three galleries in the new wing, was located off the Alice Pratt Brown Atrium entrance.

In March 2021, Bartley received a letter from AMFA Executive Director Dr. Victoria Ramirez announcing the Arkansas Arts Center would be Renamed as the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and informing her that her mother’s name would be included on a “special plaque” to Honor “patrons who had named spaces in the previous building” in the new facility. She was directed to contact the development office if she had questions about the “recognition.”

Bartley, who now lives in San Francisco and once served on the Arkansas Arts Center Board of Trustees, called the letter “cold and impersonal” and the identifying of her mother as merely a patron “a slap in the face.”

Jeannette and Winthrop Rockefeller were Instrumental to the opening of the Arkansas Arts Center. After being approached by the Little Rock Junior League for help in 1959, they embarked on a statewide fundraising tour, insisting that Arkansans should play a part in the establishment of their arts center. The Rockefeller Brothers Fund contributed to the building’s construction and provided capital, and the arts center opened on May 18, 1963, with an exhibit of European masterpieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Fine Art in New York.

Bartley’s own history in Arkansas is impressive. She was the first woman to be named to a cabinet position when Gov. David Pryor asked her to head the Department of Natural and Cultural Heritage. In 1974, she was asked by Gov. Bill Clinton to head the state’s office in Washington, DC After Gov. Frank White closed the office, she joined the board of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. From 1993-95 she was a staff member in the First Lady’s Office in the White House, and subsequently worked on progressive initiatives.

Warren Stephenshead of the AMFA Foundation and who with his wife, Harrietis heading up the capital campaign for the new arts center and is apparently calling most of the shots in AMFA goings on, wrote Bartley that he was unaware of the pledge made to Wolfe and was disappointed with her decision, she said.

Bartley also told the Times she was “flabbergasted” by AMFA’s decision to Destroy “Standing Red,” the Tal Streeter sculpture that stood across the rear entrance to the former arts center and was dedicated to Jeannette Rockefeller, and the lack of transparency with the public about the decision.

The main gallery will be named for the Stephenses, and the Windgate Art School gallery will be named for benefactors Robyn and John Horn.

You’ve got to wonder if the Stephenses or others running the show at AMFA these days had given Ramirez the full picture of Jeannette Rockefeller’s importance. That included both her initial support and her eventual decision to appropriately announce that the Rockefellers would no longer shoulder the entire funding for the Arts Center, kicking into gear city and state and citizen support for what is, despite Appearances of late, a public institution. In that case, Ramirez might have crafted a letter to Bartley explaining the Reasoning behind the names for the new galleries and expressing thanks for her family’s continued support in this new era of the arts center. Events recall the past situation with Dr. Nan Plummer, the director who succeeded Wolfe who, unaware there were still members of the Terry family residing in Little Rock, unceremoniously announced the Arts Center would abandon the Terry Mansion.

Asked about the Bartley bequest and whether there was any update to the report, Ramirez would only say, “We don’t talk about donor intentions.” Calls to Stephens have not been returned.

UPDATE: Stephens returned the Times’ called today, explaining that he had been travelling. His response was the same as Ramirez’s.