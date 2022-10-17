Arkansas man files lawsuit after golf club withdraws hole-in-one prize: ‘They said we’re out of luck’

An Arkansas man is suing a country club and car dealership for not being awarded a Prize that was offered for sinking a hole-in-one on the course’s 10th tee.

Austin Clagett and his attorney Andrew Norwood joined “America’s Newsroom” Monday to discuss the lawsuit after he was denied the keys to a new truck as advertised.

“The truck was parked next to the hole, and there was a woman sitting on the tee box with a pair of binoculars that said, ‘This is the hole, if you do it you win it,'” Clagett told co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

Morrilton Country Club, one of the oldest golf facilities in Central Arkansas , located in Morrilton, said anyone who got a hole-in-one on the 10th hole would receive the keys to a 2022 F-150 thanks to a local dealership, Jay Hodge Ford. The competition was billed as the “Tournament of the Century.”

Clagett, who never hit a hole-in-one before, said he was in disbelief when he heard, “You made it, you made it!” after hitting the ball.

But when Clagett went to collect his prize, the dealership said he was “out of luck.”

According to Jay Hodge Ford, the club promoted the truck as a prize without their knowledge and they didn’t have the proper time required to get insurance for the vehicle.

“Without our knowledge, Morrilton Country Club promoted that this new truck would be available as a winning prize at the event despite our agreement that it would be for display purposes only,” the company said. “Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton would like to extend his sincerest apologies to the community for this misunderstanding and we look forward to serving everyone in the future.”

Clagett’s attorney Andrew Norwood argued that the truck should be his according to the tournament rules.

“They made an offer that said anybody that pays your entry fee and comes here and hits this hole-in-one will win the offer,” Norwood said. “Austen accepted that offer when he paid his $375… They showed up per their request and on their hole that they put out there, they designated he hit a hole in one.”

The Morrilton County Club did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The lawsuit seeks damages valued at the truck’s sticker price — about $53,000 — as well as the cost in legal fees.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.