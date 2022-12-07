Arkansas LB Drew Sanders Entering 2023 NFL Draft

Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders is entering the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know:

Sanders will skip the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 and go to California this week to start training for the NFL combine, per ESPN.

In his latest mock draft, The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler projects Sanders to go to the Giants with the No. 24 picks.

Sanders led the Hogs in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles this year. He is tied for third in the SEC in tackles and is first in sacks.

Backstory

A former five-star recruit at Alabama, Sanders transferred to Arkansas and had a career year. He played in 24 games over two seasons at Alabama, recording 33 tackles. They missed three games in 2021 due to a hand injury.

“Football isn’t a lifetime sport; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime sport,” Sanders told ESPN. “I’ve enjoyed playing in college. It’s always been a dream for me to play in the NFL, ever since I can remember. There’s an opportunity for me to take, and I want to take it.”

Scouting report

Sanders is an impressive size/speed athlete. The Razorbacks have used him as both a Mike linebacker and pass rusher, and he finished his breakout season with 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Sanders needs to improve his take-on skills and cut down on the Wasted steps, but he is a young player with a ton of talent. – Brugler

