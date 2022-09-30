Arkansas high school girls golf state championships roundup

By Jeff Halpern

Arkansas high schools crowned individual and state champions in six classes this week.

CLASS 6A

Cabot senior Emmerson Doyle won the individual title with a 9-over-par 153 at Burns Park in North Little Rock. Doyle, who shot a 76 and 77, edged Bentonville’s Lauren Pleirman by one stroke. With both players tied after 16 holes in the second round, Doyle parred the 17th hole after putting her first putt to within 15 feet. Pleirman, who put her approach shot 10 feet to the right of the green, saw her first putt roll 7 feet away and missed her second putt to end up with a bogey.

