Arkansas high school girls golf state championships roundup

By Jeff Halpern

Arkansas high schools crowned individual and state champions in six classes this week.

CLASS 6A

Cabot senior Emmerson Doyle won the individual title with a 9-over-par 153 at Burns Park in North Little Rock. Doyle, who shot a 76 and 77, edged Bentonville’s Lauren Pleirman by one stroke. With both players tied after 16 holes in the second round, Doyle parred the 17th hole after putting her first putt to within 15 feet. Pleirman, who put her approach shot 10 feet to the right of the green, saw her first putt roll 7 feet away and missed her second putt to end up with a bogey.

In the team standings, Springdale Har-Ber won with a 510 (255-255), beating Bentonville by five strokes (258-257). Lauren Milligan led the Wildcats with a 155 (76-79) by finishing third overall. Charlie Whorton of Har-Ber finished seventh overall with a 159 (79-80).

CLASS 5A

Hot Springs Lakeside won the team title with a 233, beating Russellville by three strokes at Russellville Country Club.

Maggie Huett of Lakeside was the medalist with a 68, edging Russellville’s Susana Manns by one stroke. Brookland Borland of Lakeside was third with an 80 and Payton Borland was seventh with an 85. Ciara McSpadden of Russellville was fourth with an 82 and Chloe McSpadden was tied for seventh with an 85.

CLASS 4A

Gravette won the team title at Magellan Golf Course in Hot Springs Village with a 280, topping Nashville by six strokes.

Teagen Muldoon of Gravette led the Lady Lions with an 83, finishing third overall. Rachel Diehl of Gravette shot a 90.

Individually, Anna Kate Nichols of Pulaski Academy, repeated as the individual Champion with a 4-under-par 68, topping Tori Milton of Nashville by two strokes.

CLASS 3A

Charleston won the team title with a 287, beating Melbourne by eight strokes at Turkey Mountain Golf Course in Horseshoe Bend.

Pen Tygart led the Lady Tigers with a 93 while Maddy Flynn shot a 94.

In the individual standings, Neci Hill of Dewitt won the individual title with a 91, topping Grace Hubbard of Conway Christian by one stroke.

CLASS 2A

Conway St. Joseph won the team title with a 274, beating Horatio by six strokes at Glenwood Country Club.

St. Joseph was led by Presil Webb, last year’s champion, who finished second with an 80. Kaitlyn Kordsmeier shot a 90 to finish fifth overall for St. Joseph. Horatio was led by Kinley Rankin (85) and Cadet Glasgow (87), who finished third and fourth.

Individually, Bella Frisbee of Parkers Chapel was the medalist with a 3-over-par 75.

CLASS 1A

Viola won the team title with a 296, topping Ozark Catholic (334) by 38 strokes.

Viola was led by AJ McCandlis, who was the medalist with a 9-over-par 72, leading Lolie Parker of West Side Greers Ferry by 10 strokes. Viola was also led by Kailey Hallmark, who finished fourth with a 104. Maddy Fendyan of Ozark Catholic shot a 100 to finish third.