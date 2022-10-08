Arkansas high school boys golf state championship roundup

By Jeff Halpern

Team and individual Champions were crowned in boys golf this week in the six classifications.

CLASS 6A

The team and individual titles came down to the thinnest of margins at Paradise Valley Golf Club in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville won the team title with a 518, edging Cabot by 2 strokes, overcoming an 8-stroke deficit at the start of the final round. Zach Goens, who finished second; Sam Patterson and Zach Gardner shot 76s in the second round to ignite the comeback and finish tied for fifth with a 155.

Easton Denney of Cabot won the individual title with a 151 despite shooting a 7-over-par 78 in the second round. They won by one stroke over Goens and his teammate Mike Ashmore. Gabe Hausler of Cabot finished fourth with a 154.

CLASS 5A

Benton won the team title with a 298, beating Hot Springs Lakeside by 23 strokes in Class 5A at Hurricane Greek Golf Course in Bryant.

Freshman Paxton Lane led the Panthers with a 73 while sophomores Mason McDaniel (74) Elias Payne (75) and Maddox Davis (76) shot 76 and lower to help the Panthers win their first state title since winning consecutive Championships in 2008 and 2009.

Individually, Maumelle’s Chase Tucker shot a 2-under-par 70 to win the individual title by two strokes over Little Rock Christian’s Hudson Seago. Lane defeated Van Buren’s Drew Griffiths in a four-hole playoff to break a tie for third with a 73.

CLASS 4A

Brookland took the team and individual honors in the Class 4A tournament at Magellan Golf Course in Hot Springs Village.

The Bearcats won the team title with a 223, beating Fountain Lake by 10 strokes. Pottsville was third with a 248.

Individually, Cole Kearby of Brookland was the medalist with a 69, one year after finishing third. They defeated Jett Stephenson of Nashville by one stroke. Gray Manning of Arkadelphia was third with a 72. Carson McCoy of Fountain Lake was fourth with a 73. Sawyer Hamilton of Brookland was fifth with a 75.

CLASS 3A

Maumelle Charter (247) won the Class 3A title by three strokes over Harding Academy (250) at Turkey Mountain Golf Course in Horseshoe Bend. Episcopal Collegiate was third at 252 and Manila was fourth at 255.

Maumelle Charter was led by individual Champion Luke Hanson, who shot a 72, beating Jackson McLaughlin of Episcopal and Rex Famers of Manila by five strokes. Jack Henry Wise of Harding Academy was fourth with a 78 and Jacob Kate of Episcopal Collegiate was tied with Harding Academy’s Kayden Swingle for fifth with an 80.

CLASS 2A

Bigelow won the team title at Turkey Mountain Golf Course in Horseshoe Bend with a 267, beating Cedar Ridge by seven strokes. Ouachita was third with a 281, Bay was fourth with a 296 and Spring Hill was fifth with a 297.

Individually, Wyatt Pittman of Caddo Hills defeated Bennett Wilson of Bigelow on the second hole of a playoff to win medalist honors with an 81. Brooks Vanglider of Marmaduke was third with an 84. Caden Griffin of Cedar Ridge was fourth with an 85. Brayden Gilliam of Poyen was fourth with an 86.

CLASS 1A

Taylor defeated West Side Greers Ferry by one stroke (282-283) to win the team title at Indian Hills Golf Club at Fairfield Bay. Sacred Heart was distant third at 309. Taylor was led by Jace Wheeler (91) and Mason Lindsey (92) who finished seventh and eighth.

Individually, Max Gibson of West Side Greers Ferry was the medalist with a 75. He defeated Manev Perfecto of Lead Hill by six strokes. Hogan Little of Shirley was third with an 83. Kerter Rowton was fourth with an 86 and Bradin Williams of Viola was fifth with an 87.