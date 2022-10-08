Arkansas high school boys golf state championship roundup

By Jeff Halpern

Team and individual Champions were crowned in boys golf this week in the six classifications.

CLASS 6A

The team and individual titles came down to the thinnest of margins at Paradise Valley Golf Club in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville won the team title with a 518, edging Cabot by 2 strokes, overcoming an 8-stroke deficit at the start of the final round. Zach Goens, who finished second; Sam Patterson and Zach Gardner shot 76s in the second round to ignite the comeback and finish tied for fifth with a 155.

