Arkansas Football Transfer Portal & NFL Draft Updates

The transfer Portal for FBS non-graduate transfers has officially opened. Several players have already announced their plan to enter it, but today is the first day it can actually happen. Stay logged on at HawgSports for all the latest Arkansas Razorbacks transfer Portal updates.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is the latest to announce his intention to return to the team in 2023. He joins defensive end Jordan Dominickwho also announced his plan to return to the team in 2023. Fellow Seniors Ricky Stromberg and Jadon Haselwood have already announced their intention to enter the NFL Draft.

To follow information about intriguing transfer Portal entries from other programs, check out the transfer Portal thread on the VIP message board, the Razor’s Edge.

So far, WR Jaquayln CrawfordDT Taylor LewisRB James JointerWR Warren ThompsonTE Erin Outley DL Randall Dennis Jr.LS Francisco CastroP Patrick FoleyNB Jacorrei TurnerDE Eric Thomas Jr.QB Malik Hornsby, DE Jordan Hanna and NB Myles Slusher have officially entered their names into the transfer portal.

Obviously, last week several others announced their intention to enter the Portal but may not have officially entered just yet. That information can be found below.

TRANSFER PORTAL & NFL DRAFT UPDATES

SCHOLARSHIP PLAYERS ONLY

Below is the full list of Scholarship players for the Razorbacks who have entered the portal, left the team or announced their plans to enter the transfer Portal this offseason. HawgSports will continue to provide updates on all the latest updates on any Portal happenings with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here is the updated Scholarship distribution chart.

QB KJ Jefferson (RETURNING)

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has decided to return to the Razorbacks in 2023, which is big for a number of reasons. As a redshirt junior, so far Jefferson has completed 185 of 271 pass attempts for 2,361 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a 165.3 efficiency rating, which is just 1.2 points behind Brandon Allen’s school record of 166.5. His 68.3 completion percentage is just 0.2 behind school record-holder Feleipe Franks.

DE Jordan Domineck (RETURNING)

Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck has announced his plan to return to the team in 2023. Domineck, 6-3, 251, finished sixth in the SEC in 2022 with 6.5 sacks. He had nine career sacks the previous three seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Arkansas.

C Ricky Stromberg (NFL)

Stromberg has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility, which was granted to him during the pandemic. Stromberg has started 44 games for the Hogs during his four years on campus, including all 12 this fall. Stromberg was a Second-Team All-SEC selection in 2021.

P Reid Bauer (Portal)

Bauer has announced he plans to enter the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. He has been a key member of the Arkansas special teams in his career, serving as the team’s primary punter for most of the last three seasons. They split time at the position with freshman Max Fletcher during the 2022 season. Bauer averaged 44.6 yards per punt this season.

DB Khari Johnson (Portal)

Johnson is originally from Boston and came to Arkansas from Suffield Academy in Connecticut as a fairly late bloomer in the Class of 2020. He also picked up a late offer from Georgia. Johnson has helped at cornerback and safety in each of his three seasons with the Hogs but never broke through as a consistent starter, although he did make three starts in 2022.

DE Eric Thomas Jr. (Portal – Official)

Thomas played in 11 games in 2022 and has helped the Hogs the last three years, although it came almost exclusively on special teams this season as his playing time decreased. He came to Arkansas from Pensacola (Fla.) in the Class of 2020.

WR Jadon Haselwood (NFL)

Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood has announced that he will forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. Haselwood is not expected to participate in Arkansas’ upcoming Bowl game, which won’t be announced until after the conference title games this coming weekend. Haselwood led the team with 59 receptions this season and was second on the team with 702 receiving yards.

NB Jacorrei Turner (Portal – Official)

Turner played in 12 games last season but did not start or see much action in a secondary that was devastated by injuries at times this season. He was the No. 129 overall prospect in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2020.

TE Erin Outley (Portal – Official)

The redshirt freshman tight end was a Consensus three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and a Little Rock (Ark.), has announced he will enter the transfer portal. He did not appear in a game for the Hogs during his two seasons on campus.

QB Malik Hornsby (Portal – Official)

Hornsby, a redshirt sophomore from Missouri City (Texas), appeared in 15 games over the last two seasons for Arkansas and made his first career start against LSU. He completed 18 of his 39 career pass attempts for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He accumulated 307 rushing yards on 52 attempts during his team with the Hogs.

DB Myles Slusher (Portal)

After making eight starts in his first two seasons at Arkansas, Slusher, a Broken Arrow (Okla.) native, made six starts this season while battling multiple injuries, recording 28 tackles, two sacks and one pass deflection. Slusher also served a one-game suspension following an arrest for alleged disorderly conduct.

In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Slusher recorded 93 tackles (9.0 for loss), 2.5 sacks, five pass deflections, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

RB James Jointer (Portal – Official)

Jointer, a Little Rock (Ark.) native, was a Consensus three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He was the No. 8 player in the state of Arkansas and the No. 49 running back in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Jointer appeared in one game for the Razorbacks this season, recording three rushing attempts for nine yards in a win against Auburn in Week 9.

WR Warren Thompson (Portal – Official)

Thompson appeared in 19 games for the Hogs over the last two seasons, catching 31 passes for 482 yards and four touchdowns. He left the team following Arkansas’ 13-10 loss vs. LSU in Week 11, a game Thompson started.

DB/WR Chase Lowery (Portal)

Lowery, a Consensus three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, did not appear in a game during his Arkansas career. They made the move to wide receiver just before the beginning of the 2022 season.

RB Javion Hunt (Portal)

Hunt, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, appeared in one game as a true freshman, running for 19 yards on four carries against Georgia Southern. He did not appear in a game as a redshirt freshman and left the team during the 2022 season.

LB Marco Avant (Retired)

Avant battled various injuries during his time at Arkansas and did not appear in a game for the Razorbacks before medically retiring during the 2022 season as a redshirt freshman.

TE Dax Courtney (Retired)

Courtney, a three-star prospect in the 2022 class, medically retired following multiple injuries before making his Razorback debut.

WR Jaquayln Crawford (Portal – Official)

Crawford, a former four-star recruit, appeared in two games for the Razorbacks after transferring from Oklahoma. He caught three passes for 27 yards in 2021 before entering the Portal prior to the 2022 season.

DL Taylor Lewis (Portal – Official)

Lewis entered the Portal during fall camp after transferring from the College of the Canyons in the offseason.