Arkansas football gets past Cincinnati in season opener

FAYETTEVILLE — It was the kind of physical game Arkansas football expected, but the Razorbacks’ season opener against Cincinnati on Saturday was a sloppier affair than they hoped. Well. 23 Arkansas gritted out a 31-24 win over the No. 22 Bearcats at Razorback Stadium.

Special teams woes plagued both teams, as did injuries. But Arkansas (1-0) capitalized on Cincinnati’s mistakes, using an interception, two fumbles and double-digit penalties to secure a Top 25 win.

HIGHLIGHTS:Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Highlights

QB1:‘He’s a winner’: Arkansas football puts faith in the leadership of quarterback KJ Jefferson

Arkansas takes advantage of Cincinnati errors

There was some talk in the lead-up to Week 1 about how Arkansas started last season. In the Razorbacks’ first game of 2021, they struggled with penalties, special teams and turnovers. In the 2022 season opener, Arkansas capitalized as Cincinnati (0-1) was plagued by the same troubles.

Arkansas forced three turnovers, two of which yielded touchdowns on the ensuing drives. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern, a transfer from LSU, picked off Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant on the Bearcats’ opening drive. He returned the interception 51 yards and into Cincinnati territory, and the Razorbacks found the end zone two plays later to take a 7-0 lead.

FAMILY STYLE:The origin of Arkansas football quarterback KJ Jefferson’s family’s matching T-shirts

In the fourth quarter, defensive lineman Jordan Domineck sacked Bryant for a loss of 12 yards and forced a fumble in the process. They recovered that fumble, giving Arkansas the ball at midfield. Jefferson found tight end Trey Knox for a 35-yard score shortly thereafter.

Penalties, too, gave Cincinnati fits. On one series in particular, flags on the Bearcats saved Arkansas from its own mistakes.

Game-changing goal-line stand

Arkansas committed a series of grave errors in the third quarter. The secondary got burned on a 35-yard score that made it a one-score game. Clark was called for a hold on the kickoff, making Arkansas start the drive on its own 8-yard line. Jefferson then coughed up a fumble inside the 5 to set up Cincinnati perfectly for a game-tying touchdown.

But that touchdown never came. The Bearcats were whistled for four penalties — a false start, illegal formation and two delay of game calls — Backing them up 20 yards in seven plays. Cincinnati settled for a 26-yard field goal, and Arkansas maintained a four-point lead.

It was a crucial moment in a game that had suddenly slipped from Arkansas’ control. The Razorbacks managed a field goal on their next drive to bring their lead back to a touchdown.

Secondary struggles

The Razorbacks are in need of good options in the secondary after All-SEC corner Montaric Brown was drafted and starters Joe Foucha (safety) and Greg Brooks Jr. (nickel) transferred to LSU. But Arkansas’ DBs took damage on Saturday, with starting nickel Myles Slusher leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury, preseason All-American safety Jalen Catalon missing time with an apparent shoulder injury and his replacement, freshman Jayden Johnson, also leaving the game with the trainers.

Although Coach Sam Pittman said cornerback is an ongoing position battle, Arkansas did get some solid play from its starters. Redshirt junior Hudson Clark and McGlothern got the start, and McGlothern made himself known quickly with his interception.

McGlothern and Clark each had a pass breakup, and Clark forced a fumble that went out of bounds in the second quarter.

But the secondary struggled on the whole, with Cincinnati’s wide receivers beating the defensive backs on deep ball after deep ball. Fortunately for Arkansas, Bryant wasn’t terribly accurate, missing open receivers on a number of those long throws.

Up next

Arkansas will host South Carolina on Sept. 10 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at [email protected].