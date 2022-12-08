Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman discusses familiarity with Kansas

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s upcoming Liberty Bowl Matchup against Arkansas will see Jayhawks head Coach Lance Leipold go up against Razorbacks head Coach Sam Pittman.

Pittman is somewhat of a familiar face to college football in the state of Kansas, not to mention the program he’ll face Dec. 28 in Memphis. He played and coached at Pittsburg State in the 1980s, spent a stint on staff at Hutchinson Community College in the 1990s and was with Kansas for a season as an Assistant in 2001. And it adds to the intrigue behind this contest of Big 12 Conference and Southeastern Conference teams.

RELATED:Sam Burt stuck with Kansas football, and his career finale will be the Liberty Bowl

RELATED:With the contract extension finalized, Lance Leipold and KU football can look to the Liberty Bowl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button