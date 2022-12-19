Arkansas football announces hiring of Travis Williams as new defensive coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE — Two days before the start of the early signing period and just over a week before its Liberty Bowl Matchup with Kansas, Arkansas football has officially announced its new defensive coordinator.

Travis Williams will be Barry Odom’s replacement as DC. Williams comes to Arkansas after two seasons as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at UCF.

Williams was part of a staff that led the Knights to an American Athletic Conference Championship and a defense that ranked No. 39 nationally in scoring defense.

Williams brings SEC experience with him to Fayetteville. Before his time at UCF and a brief stint as linebackers Coach at Miami, he was the co-defensive coordinator, linebackers Coach and recruiting Coordinator under Gus Malzahn at Auburn. Auburn finished in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense in four of Williams’ last five seasons on the staff.

The announcement comes almost two weeks after Odom left his post as Arkansas’ defensive coordinator to become head coach at UNLV.

Williams is the third new hire to join Coach Sam Pittman’s staff. Arkansas fired strength and conditioning Coach Jamil Walker and replaced him with Ben Sowders from Louisville earlier this month. Tight ends Coach Dowell Loggains left to become Offensive Coordinator at South Carolina. Last week, Arkansas announced the hiring of Stanford tight ends Coach Morgan Turner to the same post.

