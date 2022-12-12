Arkansas Folk and Traditional Arts Announces 2022-23 Master Artist-Apprentice Pairs

Photo Submitted Clockwise from top left: Pam Setser, Sage Holland, Bayard Blaine and Marisa Cook

Four master artists have been selected to participate in the Arkansas Folk and Traditional Arts’ statewide apprenticeship program, which is currently in its third year. The program funds teams of master artists and apprentices who are committed to sustaining their artistic traditions and cultural heritage. Teams are required to develop a work plan for the upcoming project year, meet with each other regularly over the course of the year and finally, share their experience with their communities at the culmination of the project.

Sage Holland of Fox is a master glass bead maker who will be returning to work with apprentice River Lovenstein.

Marisa Cook of Little Rock is a master of Irish dance and will be working with Allyson McNabb on traditional Irish céilís.

Master musician Pam Setser of Mountain View will pass on the tradition of mountain dulcimer to apprentice Rachel Reynolds.

Master luthier Bayard Blaine of Fayetteville will be apprenticing Austin Cash on building guitars.

“AFTA is dedicated to creating opportunities that put resources and funding back into the hands of artists and tradition-bearers,” said Virginia Siegel, program coordinator. “We are really proud to work with such amazing master artists and apprentices this year. It’s inspiring to see tradition-bearers share their knowledge and skills each year. We here at AFTA are excited to see the successes of the apprentices this year.”

Artists began their apprenticeships in November 2022 and will continue through May 2023. The next round of applications will be made available in June with a Submission deadline of Aug. 31, 2023.

The Arkansas Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program is supported by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts Grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.