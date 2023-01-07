Arkansas Ethics Commission fines Love for election sign violation

State Rep. Fred Love has agreed to be fined $75 by the Arkansas Ethics Commission in a Settlement of an ethics complaint filed against him, according to commission records.

Love, D-Little Rock, agreed to the fine in the Settlement that he signed Dec. 29 to the commission finding that he violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-1-114 as a candidate for a state Senate seat during last year’s election cycle by displaying one or more campaign banners, campaign signs or other literature larger than 12 inches by 12 inches on a vehicle belonging to him while on the state Capitol grounds, commission Director Graham Sloan said in a letter dated Dec. 30 to Love.

“It is noted that you delivered a check for $75.00 with the written Offer of Settlement,” Sloan said in his letter to Love.

They said evidence gathered in the course of the investigation showed Love stopped by the state Capitol for a brief meeting and parked his Volvo X90, which had a campaign magnet sign affixed to the vehicle’s door, next to the state Capitol building, and Love acknowledged the magnet was larger than 12 inches by 12 inches.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Love defeated Libertarian candidate Charles Guidry to win election in Senate District 15.

In May, Lawyers and then-Republican state House candidates Chris Corbitt of Conway and Robert Steinbuch of Little Rock petitioned Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herbert Wright to Strike down Arkansas Code Annotated 7-1-114 as a violation of free speech Protections guaranteed by the state and federal constitutions. They Filed suit against the state of Arkansas and Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The law at issue is Act 1280 of 2015.

On June 29, the complaint was amended adding unsuccessful Republican Secretary of State candidate Eddie Joe Williams of Cabot as a plaintiff after Corbitt and Steinbuch lost in May 24 Republican primaries for state House seats. The amended complaint was filed against the state of Arkansas, Hutchinson, Secretary of State John Thurston and Sloan.

An attorney in Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office, representing Hutchinson, Thurston and Sloan, has asked Wright to dismiss the claims against the defendants in the lawsuit. The judge hasn’t issued a ruling yet.

Last month, Williams agreed to pay a $75 fine and receive a public letter of caution in a Settlement in which he agreed with a finding by the ethics commission that he violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-1-114 during the 2022 election cycle by displaying one or more campaign banners, campaign signs or other literature larger than 12 inches by 12 inches on his vehicle while on the state Capitol grounds.