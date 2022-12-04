Arkansas basketball uses big second half to Blow out San Jose State

FAYETTEVILLE — Five days before Arkansas basketball’s Matchup against San Jose State, freshman Nick Smith Jr. made his debut for the Razorbacks. He was on a minute restriction, however, and played just six minutes with two shot attempts, both of which missed.

They had few such limitations on Saturday in Arkansas’ 99-58 win over the Spartans (6-3). He made his first start of the regular season, and the No. 11 Razorbacks (7-1) saw what they had been missing while he was held out for “right knee management.”

“I’ve been waiting for this moment ever since I made the decision to come here,” Smith said. “I feel like it was great for us as a team to have our whole team playing.”

Smith had 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, plus five assists. They left the game with about 13:30 still to play when the Razorbacks had built up a decent lead.

Smith’s performance was a highlight, but it was far from the only strength for the Razorbacks’ offense. Arkansas shot 60% from the field and 63% from beyond the arc, both its best marks of the season.

“I think we’re getting better offensively, I really do,” Coach Eric Musselman said. “(Our) 197 passes Tonight is close to one of our top passing games. I think when you share the ball and let the game come to you, our percentages are going to go up as well.”

Trevon Brazile, Ricky Council IV lead offense

Arkansas’ offense broke out in the second half, and transfers Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council IV were a big reason why.

After starting the week with a 3-point performance against Troy, Brazile exploded for his best Offensive day yet. He had a career-high 23 points on 8-for-9 shooting and was 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. Fourteen of his points came in the second half.

Council was 3-for-3 with 10 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer and a highlight-worthy, one-handed dunk.

The pair combined for 24 of Arkansas’ 59 second-half points, helping the Razorbacks outscore the Spartans 59 to 23 in the final 20 minutes.

Defense shuts down Spartans in the second half

While the Arkansas offense took off in the second half, the Razorbacks’ defense shut down San Jose State. What was a five-point game at halftime became a blowout.

Arkansas held San Jose State to 23 second-half points, the fewest second-half points the Razorbacks have allowed all season.

Devo Davis Returns

Arkansas was without veteran guard Davonte Davis on Monday. He was “taking some time away from basketball,” according to Musselman, but he announced his return on Wednesday. He came off the bench in Saturday’s game, checking in about six minutes in.

Davis’ defensive impact was almost immediate. Over the course of about 15 seconds, Davis forced two missed field goals, grabbed a defensive rebound and had an assist on the other end.

Davis didn’t have any points, however, finishing 0-for-2 from the field in his 22 minutes. He had three assists and a block.

“They had great days of practice,” Musselman said. ‘He was happy, he had bounced to his step. … We did miss him (Monday), and I think everybody was happy to get him back.”

