Arkansas Basketball: Summarizing preseason rankings

Oct 19, 2022; Mountain Brook, AL, USA; Arkansas head Coach Eric Musselman laughs on the set of the SEC Network during the SEC Tip Off 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Media Day in Mountain Brook Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Basketball Sec Men S Basketball Media Day

Arkansas basketball kicks off its 2022-2023 campaign this evening with an exhibition matchup in Bud Walton Arena against Rogers State. It is a season filled with expectations and hope for the school’s first Final Four birth since 1995.

These expectations are not restricted to the borders of the Natural State. National media also strongly believes in what Hog basketball can be this year.

Arkansas basketball is ranked tenth overall in the initial AP Poll for this season. That tenth overall ranking is the school’s highest preseason ranking since the 1994-1995 season when the Razorbacks lost in the National Championship game against UCLA.

CBS Sports also has Arkansas basketball ranked in the top ten of their preseason Top 25 and 1 poll of the year. The Hogs, described as a “Final Four” contender, are sixth in that poll.

If media polls aren’t your thing, say you prefer a more analytical approach, there is a poll for you too. But, unfortunately, these polls don’t view Arkansas basketball as favorably as the national media polls.

The initial Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings for 2023 have the Hogs ranked 14th, while Barttovik has Arkansas basketball 16th. Both rankings think highly of the Razorbacks on the defensive end (6th and 2nd, respectively) but worry about what the offense will look like (25th and 71st).

If you dream of Arkansas basketball winning the SEC regular season or tournament championship, there could be a significant blue roadblock in the way. Every poll mentioned above ranks the Kentucky Wildcats above the Razorbacks.

SEC Media picked Kentucky, led by reigning player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, to win the SEC this season. The Razorbacks are predicted to finish second behind the Wildcats.

On a player-specific note, while Tshiebwe is expected to repeat as Conference player of the year, Nick Smith Jr is a projected First Team All-SEC finisher.