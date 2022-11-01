Arkansas Basketball Non-Conference Predictions

While Arkansas’ non-conference schedule is certainly stronger on paper than past seasons, it also shapes up as one the Razorbacks should be able to navigate through with success as long as they progress and come together as anticipated.

Our SEC predictions will be released later, but it is important for the Hogs to stack as many wins as possible early before facing a tough league slate that will be grueling once again, particularly down the stretch. Off the cuff, probably leaning somewhere in the 13-5 range in SEC play, which would produce a final regular season record around 24-7 — the same mark Arkansas finished at a season ago.

Here is a bit of insight into the Prediction process:

Biggest debate: This was easily deciding what to do with Arkansas in Maui, 2-1 or 1-2. Based on where the Hogs are at right now following a weekend stinker in Austin, it’s fair to wonder how ready the young Razorbacks will be for that type of moment. However, the Talent on the roster is unquestioned and a Wakeup call may be exactly what Arkansas needed to elevate its play with a few home games before heading to Hawaii.

Upset Alert: Partly because it is so difficult to beat Arkansas in Bud Walton and also because things are never easy in North Little Rock, the Bradley game sticks out as one to be aware of. Outside of that, South Dakota State fits the profile, and the Jackrabbits are a bunch that has won a ton of big games, played in the NCAA Tournament and can cause anyone problems if they are lighting it up from three.

Maui Musings: There are so many possible matchups in Maui to consider. Arkansas can’t go wrong either way with Texas Tech or Creighton in its second game and any pairing from the trio of Arizona, San Diego State and Ohio State is different and fun. Preferably, the Hogs could avoid Cincinnati since that game happened a season ago in the Hall of Fame Classic, but the Bearcats should be Sneaky good in year two under Wes Miller.

Traveling Hogs: From a fan perspective, it would be nice if there were more games in Bud Walton in the non-conference slate, but hitting the road for five neutral site games in the first six weeks of the season will make Arkansas better in the long run . Not only does it expose the Hogs to new environments and different types of potential adversity, road trips tend to work wonders for team chemistry.