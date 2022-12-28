Arkansas Basketball Mailbag with JC Hoops: 12/27

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

We are back with the Weekly hoops mailbag, where I answer Reader questions in a free article. This week’s article was delayed a couple of days because of Christmas, but better late than never. As always, every single question asked on the HawgBeat message board is answered on The Trough. Only the best ones from Twitter are answered due to the volume of submissions. If you want to guarantee I answer your question, subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

“With the likelihood NSJr is out for a significant period of time, how do you think he adjusts the offense or even at all?” – HawgBeat user @Werner-Herzhog

Even with Nick Smith Jr. healthy, it seemed like they really tried to run the offense through Makhi Mitchell early in games. He’s scored the first basket at least three or four times this season, and they always run an action to get him isolated in the low post or able to face up and pass out of the high post. I would look for that to continue. As far as other changes, I think you’ll see them go bigger at times, with some two big-men lineups, like Kamani Johnson and Makhi Mitchell together, or Mitchell and Jalen Graham together. That will be to add size and/or to spell guards with no real backcourt rotation pieces on the bench with Davonte Davis in the starting lineup. I think you’ll also see some more Joseph Pinion if he can stay comfortable and within the flow of the offense. The three things he did best last night towards earning more minutes in the future: (1) making his open shots, (2) playing within the flow of the offense, and (3) playing with a ton of effort on defense. Graham could potentially be a starter at some point, I just don’t know who he would replace. I guess in the case of going for a bigger lineup, he could start for Davis and run the four spot with Mitchell at the five and Jordan Walsh on the wing, but that leaves you with just two ball handlers really. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see something like that, if not at the beginning of a game, at some point during a game.

“Do you agree the Hogs offense has better rhythm, flow, and timing without NSjr?” – Twitter user @BigGreasy123

I do think the offense looked very good against UNC Asheville, and I agree that the rhythm, flow, and timing was the best it had looked all year, but I don’t think I’ll say that it’s just due to Nick’s absence. Asheville wasn’t a great team. Their defense ranks 273rd in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom, compared to Arkansas’ 31st-ranked Offensive efficiency ranking. They were incredibly outmatched. Like I said, the ball movement was fantastic and guys were taking good shots within the flow of the system, even reserves and guys fighting for minutes, but I think that had more to do with the Talent discrepancy than not having Smith. We’ll be able to tell more the longer Smith is out, though. It’ll be interesting to see how the rotations look and continue to evolve, as well as how the offense looks in general without the five-star freshman. The first major test without both Trevon Brazile and Smith is Wednesday against LSU. I might revisit this question after a couple conference matchups.

“Do you see Nick playing again this season?” – Twitter user @Drakeellis

I know there are a ton of Rumors and speculation as to the Reasoning behind Smith sitting out. I’ll just echo what has been officially released – he is out indefinitely with knee management. I won’t address any of the other Rumors or speculation. As far as a return this season, I don’t know anything past him being out indefinitely. He strikes me as the type of person and player who would want to play if he is able. Smith is one of the most emotionally intense players I’ve come across and you can tell by watching him that wearing that Arkansas jersey and competing for his home state and university means a lot to him.

“Can Arkansas flip Ron Holland?” – Everyone

I’ve been asked some iteration of this question from all over the place. Holland signed his NLI with Texas. Yes, there is a lot of drama around the Texas program with Coach Chris Beard’s recent arrest, but the fiance released a statement walking back some of the accusations and placed the blame on herself. Whether that is truthful or not is unknown, but it has at least helped a little bit with the Storm of controversy. At this current moment, Beard is still suspended with the University of Texas continuing to assess the situation. What does that mean for Ron Holland? Some sources have indicated there was fear of the recruiting class – including the 2023 signees – to look elsewhere with all the drama and uncertainty. That was a couple weeks ago, though, and with the victim walking back her accusation, the risk and uncertainty aspects are greatly lowered. It’s anyone’s guess at this point, but I would probably look for Holland to stay put at this point, but of course, things can change at any given moment depending on how this situation unfolds.