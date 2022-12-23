Arkansas Basketball: Inside the Numbers

Well. 10 Arkansas (11-1) is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season, and the Hoop Hogs will hit the Christmas holiday in as strong of a position from a resume standpoint as the program has been in since Eric Musselman took over at the helm.

Although there is still one non-league game remaining as the Razorbacks will travel to Baylor in late-January for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Musselman sees the end of the pre-Christmas Slate as an opportunity to turn the page to the next segment of the season, which is a rugged run through conference play.

“I do think that this kind of closes a chapter on a non-conference,” Musselman said. “Obviously we still have Baylor. But I kind of look at that, it’s in the middle of conference, it’s a really good opponent. So yeah, we’re three points away from being undefeated. I thought our schedule was Harder this year than it had been in the other years at least that I’ve been here. So yeah, I’m really pleased, but like I said, that chapter’s kind of over now and we have to open on the road.

“The LSU Coach staff’s done a great job. I’ve been really impressed with the changeover on their roster and how hard they play. He’s brought some of the guys that were with him at his prior program and they’ve done a really good job, so I’ve been impressed with them. We have to try to figure out how to play well in Baton Rouge. That’s the next and only thought process.”

So, where does Arkansas stand going into SEC play? Here’s a look at how the Razorbacks stack up by the numbers as a team and individually on both ends of the floor, as well as how things are looking in various rankings and projections: (For those interested in comparing to this time last season, click HERE)