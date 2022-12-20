Arkansas Arts Council announces 36th annual Small Works on Paper

Art has an oddly paradoxical relationship with constraints. Give yourself something you’re not allowed to do, and suddenly a world of possibilities opens up. Such is the logic behind Small Works on Papera touring visual art exhibition by the Arkansas Arts Council that features pieces no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches. All members of the Arkansas Artist Registry — a free service that Catalogs contact info, website links and a small portfolio of images for each artist — were invited to submit their work for consideration in the 36th annual show.

The 2023 exhibition will open on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the South Arkansas Arts Center. The exhibition will travel to eight other Arkansas venues throughout the year.

An opening reception and artist talk will take place from 5:30 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado. Of the roughly 275 submissions, 40 pieces by 27 artists were selected by out-of-state juror Margaret LeJeune, a photography Professor at Bradley University (apologies for the recent basketball loss to the Razorbacks!).

Find the venue schedule hereincluding stops in El Dorado, Batesville, Fayetteville, Mena, Pine Bluff, Helena, Little Rock, Russelville and Fort Smith.

Artists selected for the exhibit: