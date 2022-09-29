Arkansas announces 2022-23 non-conference basketball schedule
Last week the SEC announced the television assignments and schedules for conference games and now the Hogs have their full schedule.
With 11 newcomers, including six freshman — three of which were McDonald’s All-Americans — and five transfers, the expectations will be high for the Razorbacks.
Here is the full 2022-23 schedule for Musselman and company:
~ Oct. 16 (Sun) Red-White Scrimmage (Barnhill Arena) – Time/TV TBA
~ Oct. 29 (Sat) Charity exhibition at Texas (Austin, Texas) – Longhorn Network at 3:00 pm
~ Nov. 7 (Mon) vs. North Dakota State (Bud Walton Arena) – Time/TV TBA
~ Nov. 11 (Fri) vs Fordham (Bud Walton Arena) – Time/TV TBA
~ Nov. 16 (Wed) vs South Dakota State (Bud Walton Arena – Time/TV TBA
~ Nov. 21 (Mon) at Maui Invitational vs Louisville – ESPN2 at 4:00 pm CST
~ Nov. 22 (Tues) at Maui Invitational vs Texas Tech or Creighton – ESPN/2 at TBA
~ Nov. 23 (Wed) at Maui Invitational vs TBD – ESPN/2/U at TBA
~ Nov. 23 (Mon) vs. Troy (Bud Walton Arena) – Time/TV TBA
~ Dec. 3 (Sat) vs. San Jose State (Bud Walton Arena) – Time/TV TBA
~ Dec. 6 (Tues) vs UNC Greensboro (Bud Walton Arena) – Time/TV TBA
~ Dec. 10 (Sat) vs Oklahoma (Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center) – Noon (ESPN)
~ Dec. 17 (Sat) vs. Bradley (North Little Rock – Simmons Bank Arena) – 3:00 pm CST
~ Dec. 21 (Wed) vs UNC Asheville (Bud Walton Arena) – Time/TV TBA
~ Dec. 28 (Wed) at LSU * (Baton Rouge, La.) – ESPN2 or ESPNU at 8:00pm CST
~ Jan. 4 (Wed) vs Missouri * (Bud Walton Arena) – SECN at 7:30pm CST
~ Jan. 7 (Sat) at Auburn * (Auburn, Ala.) – SECN at 7:30pm CST
~ Jan. 11 (Wed) vs Alabama * (Bud Walton Arena) – ESPN2 or ESPNU at 6:00pm CST
~ Jan. 14 (Sat) at Vanderbilt * (Nashville, Tenn.) – ESPN2 or ESPNU at 1:00pm CST
~Jan. 18 (Wed) at Missouri * (Columbia, Mo.) – the SECN at 8:00pm CST
~ Jan. 21 (Sat) vs Ole Miss * (Bud Walton Arena) – ESPN2 at 11:00am CST
~ Jan. 24 (Tues) vs LSU * (Bud Walton Arena) – ESPN/2/U at 6:00pm CST
~ Jan. 28 (Sat) at Baylor % (Waco, Texas – SEC-Big 12 Challenge) ESPN at 3:00 or 5:00pm CST
~ Jan. 31 (Tues) vs Texas A&M * (Bud Walton Arena) – ESPN/2/U at 6:00pm CST
~ Feb. 4 (Sat) at South Carolina * (Columbia, SC) – SECN at 2:30pm CST
~ Feb. 7 (Tues) at Kentucky * (Lexington, Ky.) – ESPN or ESPN2 at 8:00pm CST
~ Feb. 11 (Sat) vs Mississippi State * (Bud Walton Arena)- ESPN2 or ESPNU at 5:00pm CST
~ Feb. 15 (Wed) at Texas A&M * (Bryan-College Station, Texas) – ESPN2 or ESPNU at 8:00pm CST
~ Feb. 18 (Sat) vs Florida * (Bud Walton Arena) – ESPN or ESPN2 at 1:00pm CST
~ Feb. 21 (Tues) vs Georgia * (Bud Walton Arena) – SECN at 8:00pm CST
~ Feb. 25 (Sat) at Alabama * (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) – ESPN or ESPN2 at 1:00pm or 3:00pm CST
~ Feb. 28 (Tues) at Tennessee * (Knoxville, Tenn.) – ESPN/2/U at 8:00pm CST
~ Mar. 4 (Sat) vs Kentucky * (Bud Walton Arena) – CBS at 1:00pm CST
~ Mar. 8-12 at SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena)
* – SEC Game BOLD – Home Game
% – Big 12/SEC Challenge