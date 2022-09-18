Arkadelphia arts festival set for Friday, Saturday

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts, a two-day curated art, music and culinary festival, will be held in downtown Arkadelphia on Friday and Saturday.

Presented by Southwest Auto Collection, Music Row will feature a variety of artists specializing in genres including country, rock, R&B, indie, and pop, a news release said.

Musical acts include Kylie Frey, Dazz & Brie, Whistlin’ Dixie, Monsterboy LIVES, Posey Hill, Jon Bailey & The Heathen Revival and Chris DeClerk. The lineup also includes two headliners, with Ethan “Lil’ Skinny” Kuntz headlining Friday’s performances, and Dalton Dover headlining Saturday’s performances.

“In addition to a diverse music lineup, a live art component is being added to Artist Row. A spray paint artist will be creating a mural on the former Save-U-More building throughout the festival,” the release said.

“We’re always looking for unique elements we can bring to the Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts,” Arkadelphia City Manager Gary Brinkley said in the release. “In 2021, we brought in amazing performers from Arkansas Circus Acts, and this year, we have found a Fantastic mural artist who will be creating art right before our eyes. As we look to repurpose the building in a couple of years, we will make sure the mural is part of our final designs.”

The Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts is free to attend. A full schedule of events can be found at http://www.ArkadelphiaFestivaloftheArts.org.