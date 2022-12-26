Arizona’s top girls basketball teams making national waves

Last week’s Nike Tournament of Champions pitted the best girls’ high school basketball teams in Arizona against some of the top teams from around the nation. With that, we’ve learned more about where Arizona’s title contenders stand in this unique season, which brings the first Open Division for basketball.

Here are four of those lessons from the tournament:

Dec 21, 2022; Mesa, AZ, USA; Desert Vista Thunder's Jerzy Robinson (5) hits the game-winner against the St. Mary's Rams in their Tournament of Champions match at Bell Bank Park on Dec. 21, 2022, in Mesa. Mandatory Credit: Mingson Lau/The Republic

Desert Vista is legit — nationally

Desert Vista isn’t just the best team in the state, its among the best in the country. The Thunder were the only Arizona school in the Tournament of Champions’ Vincent division, which included national powerhouses like ESPN No. 1 Sidwell Friends (DC).

While Desert Vista lost its first game of the week, the Thunder rebounded with back-to-back wins, including a 68-66 thriller on Wednesday over St. Mary’s Stockton, which reached the California state semifinals last year.

