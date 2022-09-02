Arizona’s most popular college football team isn’t ASU, Arizona or NAU

Arizona's most popular college football team evidently does not have Wilbur the Wildcat or Sparky the Sun Devil as its mascot.

What is the most popular college football team in Arizona?

The answer, at least according to google search data, may surprise you.

You have to be thinking Arizona State Sun Devils or Arizona Wildcats, right?

If not, maybe you think the answer is the NAU Lumberjacks.

You’d be wrong on all three accounts, according to Google Trends data shared with USA TODAY from 2017 to 2022.

You see, according to the data in that time frame, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the most searched-for college football team in Arizona, making it also the most popular college team in Arizona, according to USA TODAY.

Say what?

Interestingly, Arizona isn’t the only state with Pac-12 schools that apparently aren’t the most popular in their state, according to the google data shared with USA TODAY.

