Arizona Women’s basketball forward Lauren Ware out for the season

What was once thought to be a minor injury, mere swelling around the knee, has turned out to be a season-ending injury for forward Lauren Ware. Arizona Women’s basketball announced on Friday afternoon that Ware would undergo surgery that will keep her out of the entire 2022-23 season.

Ware suffered a dislocation of patellar dislocation in her right knee on Dec. 9, 2021 just 26 seconds into a game against North Dakota State. That injury kept her out of four games last season, but she eventually returned to the Wildcats on Jan. 13, 2022 against Oregon State.

Ware reinjured her knee when she bumped knees with a practice player during preseason training in August according to Arizona head Coach Adia Barnes. Previously, Barnes said that Ware would play if they were the current games were conference games, but she was going to hold her out of exhibition competitions.

According to the University’s press release, Ware has been attempting to rehabilitate the injury but has decided that surgery is the best course of action.

It will be the second surgery that Ware has had on her knees. She missed her entire senior season in high school due to a torn ACL in her left knee suffered during a summer volleyball tournament.

The development shortens the Arizona bench somewhat as far as the post presence. Forward Cate Reese was injured during the Wildcats’ second exhibition game on Wednesday, Nov. 2, but is currently expected to return soon. The team also includes forwards Maya Nnaji and Esmery Martinez.